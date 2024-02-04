Dallas Open 2024: Ethan Quinn vs Rinky Hijikata preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Ethan Quinn vs Rinky Hijikata

Date: February 5, 2024

Tournament: Dallas Open 2024

Round: Round of 32

Venue: Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex, Dallas, United States

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: $756,020

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Ethan Quinn vs Rinky Hijikata preview

Ethan Quinn and doubles partner Nicholas Godsick at the 2023 US Open - Getty Images

Ethan Quinn will take on Rinky Hijikata in the first round of the 2024 Dallas Open on Monday, January 5 in a battle of the youngsters.

Ethan Quinn began his new season at the Open de Oeiras challenger tournament held in Oeiras, Portugal, losing in the first round to Vadym Ursu of Ukraine. In the second edition of the Oeiras challenger the following week, he beat Joao Domingues in the first round but fell to Gastao Elias in the second round 3-6, 7-5, 6-4. At the ITF USA F2 the subsequent week, he lost to Peter Bertran.

The 19-year-old's impressive run this week has seen him reach the finals of the Cleveland Challenger, US. He beat eight-seed Aidan Mayo, Stefan Kozlov, Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, and fourth-seeded Denis Kudla en route to the summit clash where he is due to take on compatriot and 5th-seed Patrick Kypson on Sunday, February 4.

Rinky Hijikata, meanwhile, began his 2024 campaign at Brisbane International where he reached the quarterfinals on the back of victories against Thanasi Kokkinakis and Tomas Machac. The 22-year-old was defeated by eventual champion Grigor Dimitrov. At the Adelaide International the following week, Hijikata lost in the first round to Dan Evans.

In Melbourne at his home Slam, Hijikata fought valiantly in his first-round encounter against 24th-seed Jan-Lennard Struff but ultimately went down in a riveting five-set battle 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (8).

Seeded No. 1 at the Burnie International challenger last week, Hijikata beat Takuya Kumasaka 6-4, 6-2 in the opening round before losing in he second round to compatriot Omar Jasika 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Ethan Quinn vs Rinky Hijikata head-to-head

Ethan Quinn and Rinky Hijikata are yet to face off in a professional match and hence their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Ethan Quinn vs Rinky Hijikata odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ethan Quinn Rinky Hijikata

(Odds to be added once made available)

Ethan Quinn vs Rinky Hijikata prediction

Rinky Hijikata at the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park - Getty Images

Ethan Quinn and Rinky Hijikata are due to engage in an exciting battle in Dallas.

The 19-year-old Quinn will be looking to make his mark at the ATP level, especially at an event in his home country. The youngster has had a tremendous week in Cleveland, winning four matches en route to the final.

Hijikata on the other hand has had an indifferent start to the season. While his aggressive baseline game has only been improving, consistency is something he still needs to work on. Despite losing in the first round at the Australian Open 2024, Hijikata has numerous positives to take away from the grueling five-setter in which he lost in the super tie-breaker.

Hijikata might hold a slight edge heading into this contest considering his experience on the tour, but there is no discounting a surprise from the promising young teen who's been playing some pretty solid tennis off late.

Pick: Rinky Hijikata in straight sets.