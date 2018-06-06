French Open Diary: Stephens' brother grounded for lost passport, Zverev hopes to continue Yorkshire love affair

US Open champion Sloane Stephens said anyone is welcome to come and support her in Paris - apart from her brother.

Sloane Stephens banned her brother from attending her French Open semi-final after he lost his passport and Alexander Zverev tipped his new friend from Yorkshire to be headhunted after his Roland Garros exit.

Stephens eased past Daria Kasatkina to reach the last four for the first time in Paris, but her brother was not to present to watch her set up a clash with friend and fellow American Madison Keys.

Zverev suffered an injury as he crashed out with a straight-sets defeat to Dominic Thiem, but reporter Jonathan Pinfield was able to raise his spirits in his press conference once again.

Marco Cecchinato, meanwhile, was in trouble for not visiting the bathroom during his sensational victory over Novak Djokovic.

Catch up with the action on a thrilling Tuesday in Paris.

STEPHENS FLYING WITH BROTHER GROUNDED

Stephens was quizzed about the lack of people in her box during her win over Russian youngster Kasatkina on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The US Open champion, who will face Keys in a rematch of the final at Flushing Meadows last year, revealed that she had been expecting another supporter to see her in the French capital.

"Well, my brother was supposed to come and he lost his passport at LAX, so that's minus one person," she said.

"I have three: my mom, my coach, my agent. There would have been four, but he lost his passport. But whoever wants to come can come, but if you don't, eh, whatever."

Asked if her brother would get another passport to fly out to Paris, she said: "I wouldn't let him come now. Are you kidding me? He missed his opportunity.

"He asks me all the time and I always say no anyway. So the one time I say yes, he loses his passport. That's ridiculous. He's not coming. You're not going to see him, don't worry."

ZVEREV: I HEARD THE QUEEN WATCHED US

Zverev's media conferences have been dominated by Yorkshireman Pinfield since the second seed picked up on his accent last week.

The German said after his fourth-round win that he was falling in love with the reporter's tones by the day and they were flirting again after he crashed out.

Zverev said in response to a question asked by Pinfield: "The press conference after the second round was my favourite moment. I heard the Queen of England heard it. That's impressive. I think you're the only person who will actually make me smile right now."

He added: "I think you're going to get a CNN job or something for Wimbledon. I think they will hire you soon. So don't worry. I'll see you back.

The love story between Sascha and the Man from Yorkshire had its final chapter today.#RG18 pic.twitter.com/H52Az5jQHv — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2018

CECCHINATO DISAPPEARING ACT COULD BE COSTLY

Cecchinato was given a warning after heading off court without permission following the third set of his upset of 12-time grand slam champion Djokovic.

The Italian said a lack of knowledge of the rules could hit him in the pocket.

Asked about the warning he replied: "Because I went to the locker room for shoes, and the rules was I need to go to the bathroom.

"I didn't know the rules, and I took the shoes."

Relive the Match Point of the huge match between Cecchinato and Djokovic ! #RG18 pic.twitter.com/xNMW1iWMAL — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2018

ITALIAN JOURNALISTS REVEL IN LONG-AWAITED SEMI-FINAL

It was not only on Court Suzanne Lenglen where Cecchinato's supporters were getting animated as he pulled off an almighty upset.

Italian journalists were on tenterhooks as the outsider, who had never won a main-draw match at a grand slam before this tournament, battled it out with Djokovic in a long fourth-set tie-break.

There were shouts of "Si,si' as Cecchinato unleashed winner after winning in the performance of his life.

And they were celebrating gleefully after he become the first Italian man to reach a grand slam semi-final since 1978.