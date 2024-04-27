Madrid Open 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo

Date: April 29, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo preview

Swiatek at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Top seed Iga Swiatek faces home-favorite Sara Sorribes Tormo in the fourth round of the 2024 Madrid Open on Monday.

Swiatek handed Wang Xiyu a 6-1, 6-4 defeat to reach the third round, where she took on 27th seed Sorana Cristea. The World No. 1 was simply unstoppable, as she conceded one game in each set en route a dominant 6-1, 6-1 win.

Sorribes Tormo, meanwhile, ousted Bernarda Pera in her opener and followed up with a 6-3, 7-5 win over 16th seed Elina Svitolina. She was up against two-time Major champion Victoria Azarenka in the third round.

Sorribes Tormo squandered her lead twice in the first set and blew a set point. However, the Spaniard played a flawless tie-break as she blanked Azarenka to take the set.

The two fought hard in the second set, but Sorribes Tormo eventually gained the upper hand. She bagged the last three games of the match for a 7-6 (0), 6-3 win.

Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo head-to-head

Swiatek leads Sorribes Tormo 3-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at this year's United Cup in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -3000

+1.5 (-650)

Over 16.5 (-125)

Sara Sorribes Tormo

+1050

-1.5 (+375)

Under 16.5 (-110)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo prediction

Sara Sorribes Tormo at the 2024 United Cup.

Swiatek was at her ruthless best, as she sent Cirstea packing in a little over an hour.

Sorribes Tormo, meanwhile, needed close to three hours to get past Azarenka. Nevertheless, the Spaniard notched up her best result of the season with the win.

Swiatek and Sorribes Tormo have become familiar rivals, as this will be their fourth meeting in less than a year. The Pole has won all three of them and has dropped 12 games across those matches.

Sorribes Tormo is a tricky player to deal with. With constant changes in rhythm, drop shots, moonballs and slices, she can bother players in a myriad of ways. However, Swiatek has established herself as the "Queen of Clay" for a reason.

The World No. 1 has been the best player on the surface for the past couple of years. Sorribes Tormo has played some of her best tennis this week, but even that won't be enough to stop Swiatek.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets