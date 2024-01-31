Montpellier 2024: Holger Rune vs Pablo Llamas Ruiz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Open Sud de France

Fixture: (1) Holger Rune vs Pablo Llamas Ruiz

Date: February 1, 2024

Tournament: Open Sud de France 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Sud de France Arena, Montpellier

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €579,320

Live telecast: United Kingdom and Ireland - Sky Sports | Worldwide: Tennis TV

Holger Rune vs Pablo Llamas Ruiz preview

Rune opens his campaign on Thursday.

Top seed Holger Rune will open his Montpellier campaign against Pablo Llamas Ruiz.

World No. 7 Rune is coming off a disappointing second-round exit at the Australian Open, losing in four sets to France's Arthur Cazaux. Earlier this season, the 20-year-old made a run to the Brisbane final before losing to Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets.

Rune enjoyed a positive 2023 campaign, making the finals at the Monte-Carlo and Rome Masters and the quarterfinals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. He made a couple of semifinals as well, including Montpellier and Basel, and also qualified for the ATP Finals, where he won one of his three matches.

The Norwegian has made a good start to the year, notwithstanding the early defeat at Melbourne Park, as he looks for another strong campaign following his 44-24 2023 season.

Meanwhile, the 156th-ranked Llamas Ruiz marked his season debut with a straight-set win over French veteran Richard Gasquet in the first round. Earlier this season, the 21-year-old Spaniard reached the Tenerife 1 quarterfinals and lost in the first round of qualifying at the Australian Open.

Llamas Ruiz has played only twice on the ATP Tour before, going 1-1, with that win coming last year in Lyon against Max Purcell. He lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the next round.

The Spaniard did well on the Challenger Tour, though, winning the Segovia title and reaching the final in Vicenza.

Holger Rune vs Pablo Llamas Ruiz head-to-head

The two players haven't met on tour before, so their head-to-head record reads 0-0.

Holger Rune vs Pablo Llamas Ruiz prediction

On paper, the matchup is a mismatch. Rune is in the top 10 and is one of the best young players, while Llamas Ruiz has played just thrice on tour.

The Norwegian is a big server, has a powerful all-court game and moves well, while Llamas Ruiz has more modest attributes. The Spaniard, though, will be buoyed by his win over Gasquet in the opening round and take the fight to Rune.

However, expect Rune to coast to a comfortable win and bring up the 100th singles win of his career.

Pick: Rune in straight sets.