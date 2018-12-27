×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Murray still troubled by hip problem

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    27 Dec 2018, 16:55 IST
andymurray - cropped
Former world number one Andy Murray

Andy Murray remains troubled by his long-standing hip problem but hopes it will improve when he starts his 2019 season at the Brisbane International.

Murray missed the majority of this year with hip and ankle injuries, the Scot undergoing surgery to try and fix the former.

He was able to return to the ATP Tour in June but opted to miss the French Open and Wimbledon to build up his fitness.

The hard-court swing saw him pick up six victories but he never went past the quarter-finals of a tournament and called time on his year in September after exiting the Shenzhen Open.

Murray's aim was to be ready for 2019 but there are still doubts in his mind ahead of the first tournament of the new season.

"I still have some pain in my hip but I need to play matches to see how it feels when I am able to play three, four, five matches in a row and take it from there," Murray told reporters on arrival in Australia.

"Last year when I came here it was tough, I was struggling quite a lot. It definitely feels a bit better than it did coming here last year.

"I'm in a better place than I was a few months ago. I would just like to get through the tournaments and feel like I am able to compete and not be restricted by my hip."

Omnisport
NEWS
Murray to make return from injury in Brisbane
RELATED STORY
Murray hints at unlikely Citi Open return after getting...
RELATED STORY
Murray announces intention to end season early
RELATED STORY
Murray earns best win of comeback by downing Goffin in...
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: Tournaments that the "Big 4" will play...
RELATED STORY
Murray brings season to an end with China Open withdrawal
RELATED STORY
Murray makes winning start in Shenzhen
RELATED STORY
Murray to miss Davis Cup play-off tie
RELATED STORY
3 times Rafael Nadal retired from a Grand Slam match due...
RELATED STORY
Men's tennis: 5 players who could win their first Grand...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us