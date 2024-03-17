Alex de Minaur blames girlfriend Katie Boulter's camera skills as Brit fails to capture Australian's hole-in-one properly

Alex de Minaur recently blamed Katie Boulter for failing to record his hole-in-one properly while promising fans that he put the ball away on his first attempt.

The couple were recently seen in action at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. While Boulter was defeated in the first round by Camila Giorgi in straight sets, De Minaur won against Taro Daniel and Alexander Bublik before he was eliminated by Alexander Zverev in the fourth round.

Ahead of the Miami Open, the couple decided to spend some time together playing golf. The Australian took to Instagram to share a video of him scoring a hole-in-one. However, the video, taken by Boulter, doesn't show the ball going inside the hole.

When De Minaur asked if she captured it properly, the Brit responded that she didn't know and burst out laughing. The Australian then told her that she should have stood closer to the hole.

The 25-year-old promised his fans that he got a hole-in-one on his first try and also blamed Boulter for the poor angle of the video.

"Promise it was first try…. 😂 Also blaming @katiecboulter for the video quality/angles 🤦‍♂️😅."

Katie Boulter shortly commented on De Minaur's post:

"Whoooopsiesss💁🏼‍♀️"

Katie Boulter gave a shout-out to Alex de Minaur after San Diego Open triumph

Alex de Minaur cheers Katie Boulter on during the 2024 San Diego Open final

After successfully defending his title at the Acapulco Open by defeating Casper Ruud in the final, Alex de Minaur caught a flight to San Diego immediately to support his girlfriend Katie Boulter for the biggest match of her life.

The Brit came back from a set down to prevail against Marta Kostyuk 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 to win the 2024 San Diego Open, which was her first WTA 500 title and second title overall.

During the victory speech, Boulter gave a shout-out to her boyfriend Alex de Minaur, saying that she wanted to embarrass him. The 27-year-old appreciated the Australian's efforts to be there for her and said:

"I want to say a small special thank you to my boyfriend, he finished last night at midnight and I really want to embarrass him. He got on a 4.15 taxi this morning and six o'clock flight to be here today, so I do appreciate it."

The duo made their relationship public in 2021 and have been happily together ever since.