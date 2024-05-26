Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden goes on baseball "date night" with girlfriend Catherine Holt, pair watch Yankees and Padres MLB clash

Andre Agassi's son, Jaden, went on a date with his girlfriend, Catherine Holt, where they attended an MLB match between the New York Yankees and the San Diego Padres. The couple have been dating for over a year.

Jaden is the son of the renowned tennis couple, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf. His mother is a 22-time Grand Slam champion who was the first player to the 'Golden Slam' in 1988. Agassi has also cemented a legendary status and won eight Grand Slams in his career.

Jaden and Holt's relationship is not a secret, as they frequently share glimpses of their time together on social media platforms. The young couple recently attended a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the San Diego Padres.

Catherine Holt first shared an image of the jam-packed Petco Park on her Instagram story, which Jaden re-shared.

"Date night," Jaden wrote on his Instagram story.

Jaden and Catherine celebrated their first anniversary last September, with the former posting an adorable message on his Instagram account to mark the occasion.

"One amazing year with the love of my life😍 Looking forward to so many more to come!" he wrote.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf once explained why they support their children's interests

Despite being the child of two legendary tennis players, Jaden chose not to pursue tennis and developed a passion for baseball. He serves as the pitcher for the University of South California's team, the Trojans, currently while his sister Jaz is a talented dancer.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail in 2011, Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi revealed that they support their children's interests and nurture their passions.

"Jaz plays a little bit of tennis, Jaden not so much. We never really introduced tennis so much into their lives. They've chosen other things that we were surprised with... they love their arts and music. Jaden tried different sports, soccer and things and ended up with baseball. We nurture their desires and interests," Graf said.

Supporting Graf's statements, Agassi emphasized that they wanted their children to pursue their interests, ensuring their daily lives reflect their true passions, rather than engaging in activities half-heartedly.

"We just wanted our children to choose as they see fit and to then make sure their days reflect the things they claim to care about. Because doing something a little bit is not the deal," Agassi said.

