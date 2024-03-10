"Andy Murray was pretty smart about describing the conditions" - Iga Swiatek on how the Brit helped her analyse the playing conditions at Indian Wells

Iga Swiatek recently shared Andy Murray's insights on the playing conditions at Indian Wells were instrumental in her preparation for the tournament. She stated that the Brit's description helped her to analyze and adapt to the challenges of the tournament.

Swiatek kicked off her Indian Wells journey with a first-round bye, setting up a second-round clash against Danielle Collins. The Pole defeated Collins, securing a straight-sets victory (6-3, 6-0) to advance to the next round.

Swiatek, who won the BNP Paribas Open in 2022, will go up against Linda Noskova in the third round. World No. 1, Swiatek will have the chance to seek redemption for her defeat against the Czech player at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Speaking to Tennis Channel following her win over Danielle Collins, Iga Swiatek spoke about how hearing Andy Murray name her as his favorite women's tennis player to watch was "great", as well as "overwhelming."

She stated that Murray was a player she admired while growing up. The Pole also highlighted that the former World No. 1's "determination" was "inspiring" for her.

“Honestly, it’s kind of overwhelming ‘cause he’s one of these players I watched when I was a kid. His determination was always really inspiring, and he’s kind of like one of these people who is true to themselves, I feel. So it’s great, and I just really appreciate it," Iga Swiatek said (at 2:47).

Swiatek also credited Andy Murray for providing valuable insights into the playing conditions at Indian Wells. She revealed that her coach had shared the video of Murray discussing the conditions, which she said proved instrumental in helping her prepare for the challenges of the WTA 1000 tournament.

"Actually, watching this interview gave me really positive emotions, and the other thing is that he actually was pretty smart about describing the conditions here. So my coach sent it to me to analyze before the tournament started. So yeah, you can take a lot from that interview. I mean, I took a lot, so yeah,” she added.

Iga Swiatek: "I can play a lot and I can handle it, don’t want to miss any opportunities"

Iga Swiatek speaking to the press at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

While speaking at a press conference prior to starting her campaign at Indian Wells, Iga Swiatek expressed her desire to participate in as many tournaments as possible without missing any.

The World No. 1 acknowledged that in the future, she may be more strategic in selecting which tournaments to compete in, but for now, she is determined not to skip any opportunities.

“I feel like I can play a lot and I can handle it, so ... I just want to try. I don’t want to miss any opportunities. I think if I’m going to get smarter, it’s going to come with experience and I’ll be able to make these kinds of decisions," Iga Swiatek said.

Iga Swiatek also revealed her intention to skip some tournaments leading up to the 2024 Paris Olympics to ensure she remains fresh and allows herself proper recovery time.

“I’m still kind of thinking about it but I’m at the stage that I want to play everything. Especially the tournaments that I know I feel really comfortable at. For sure before Olympics it will be really hard to decide, 'Oh, I’m going to miss this one.’ Just to stay fresh and have the appropriate time for recovery. So we’ll see. But if it’s going to be necessary, we will do that,” she added.