Barcelona Open 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 4

Day 4 of the 2023 Barcelona Open will take place on Thursday, April 20, with the Round of 16 matches of the men's singles tournament being played.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will be eager to book his place in the quarterfinals as he takes on compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut. Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will be up against Canada's Denis Shapovalov while fourth seed Jannik Sinner will face Yoshihito Nishioka.

Cameron Norrie and Lorenzo Musetti will lock horns in what will be a highly-anticipated clash while sixth seed Karen Khachanov will take on Dan Evans. The likes of Alex de Minaur, Grigor Dimitrov and Casper Ruud will also be in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the Barcelona Open.

Schedule for Day 4 at the Barcelona Open

Pista Rafa Nadal

Starting at 11 am local time: (4) Jannik Sinner vs (16) Yoshihito Nishioka

Not before 12: 30 pm local time: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (14) Denis Shapovalov

Not before 4: 30 pm local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (13) Roberto Bautista Agut

Followed by: (4) Casper Ruud vs (15) Francisco Cerundolo

Pista Andres Gimeno

Stating at 11 am local time: (8) Alex de Minaur vs (11) Grigor Dimitrov

Followed by: (10) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Emil Ruusuvuori

Followed by: (7) Cameron Norrie vs (9) Lorenzo Musetti

Followed by: (12) Dan Evans vs (6) Karen Khachanov

Pista 2

Starting at 2:00 pm local time: (Q) Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni vs Rafael Matos / David Vega Fernandez

Followed by: (2) Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury vs Lloyd Glasspool / Harri Heliovaara

Where to watch Barcelona Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and India can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all matches on TSN.

India: Fans can watch all the matches on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here

Barcelona Open 2023 - Match timings

The first match on Pista Rafa Nadal and Pista Andres Gimeno will commence at 11 am local time, while the opening fixture on Pista 2 will start at 2 pm local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time USA April 20, 2023 5:00 am ET Canada April 20, 2023 5:00 am ET UK April 20, 2023 10:00 am BST India April 20, 2023 2:30 pm IST

