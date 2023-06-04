French Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 9

Quarterfinal spots are up for grabs on Day 9 of the 2023 French Open.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek fired warning shots to the rest of the field with her 6-0, 6-0 demolition of Wang Xinyu in the third round. She's up against Lesia Tsurenko in the fourth round and given the Pole's form, it's likely to be another lopsided encounter.

Last year's finalists in Paris Casper Ruud and Coco Gauff are also making their way through the draw quite nicely. They'll take on Nicholas Jarry and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova respectively for a place in the last eight on Monday.

Ons Jabeur, Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune and Beatriz Haddad Maia are some of the other notable names in the mix as well. As the field gets whittled down every day, the level of play is only going to go up, so fans are in for a treat.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 9 of the French Open:

Schedule for Day 9 at French Open 2023

Court Philippe Chatrier

Starting at 11 am local time: Bernarda Pera vs (7) Ons Jabeur.

Followed by: Nicholas Jarry vs (4) Casper Ruud.

Followed by: (1) Anna Karolina Schmiedlova vs (6) Coco Gauff.

Not before 8:15 pm local time: (28) Grigor Dimitrov vs (22) Alexander Zverev.

Court Suzanne Lenglen

Starting at 11 am local time: (PR) Sara Sorribes Tormo vs (14) Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Followed by: (6) Holger Rune vs (23) Francisco Cerundolo.

Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Lesia Tsurenko.

Followed by: (Q) Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs (27) Yoshihito Nishioka.

The full schedule for the day can be found here.

Where to watch French Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Paris live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports.

UK: All matches will be shown on Eurosport and Discovery+.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on Nine Network.

India: All matches can be viewed on Sony TEN and SONY LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

French Open 2023 - Match Timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 9 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start Time USA June 5, 2023 5:00 am ET Canada June 5, 2023 5:00 am ET UK June 5, 2023 10:00 am BST India June 5, 2023 2:30 pm IST

