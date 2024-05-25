French Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 1

Day 1 at the 2024 French Open will feature men's and women's first-round singles action. Fans are in for a treat right from the get-go after organizers unveiled a popcorn line-up to kick things off at the second Slam of the season.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is set to kick things off on Court Philippe Chatrier against Lucia Bronzetti. Carlos Alcaraz will be up next against lucky loser J.J. Wolf. Meanwhile, Andy Murray is set to take on fellow veteran Stan Wawrinka in a blockbuster first-round clash between the old familiar foes.

Other encounters off note include Andrey Rublev vs Taro Daniel, Sofia Kenin vs Laura Siegemund, Jelena Ostapenko vs Jaqueline Cristian, and Borna Coric vs Richard Gasquet, among others.

The opening day will also see numerous home-based played, including the likes of Caroline Garcia, Corentin Moutet, Ugo Humbert, Alexandre Muller, Terence Atmane, and others.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for the opening day of the 2024 French Open:

Schedule for Day 1 of French Open 2024

Court Philippe Chatrier

Starting at 10:00 a.m. local time: Lucia Bronzetti vs Naomi Osaka

Followed by: (LL) J.J. Wolf vs (3) Carlos Alcaraz

Followed by: (Q) Eva Lys vs (21) Caroline Garcia

Followed by: Stan Wawrinka vs Andy Murray

Court Simonne Mathieu

Starting at 9:00 a.m. local time: (6) Andrey Rublev vs Taro Daniel

Followed by: Laura Siegemund vs Sofia Kenin

Followed by: (WC) Chloe Paquet vs Diana Shnaider

Followed by: (16) Nicolas Jarry vs Corentin Moutet

Court Suzanne Lenglen

Starting at 9:00 a.m. local time: (17) Ugo Humbert vs Lorenzo Sonego

Followed by: (9) Jelena Ostapenko vs Jaqueline Cristian

Followed by: (WC) Richard Gasquet vs Borna Coric

Followed by: (24) Barbora Krejcikova vs Viktorija Golubic

To view the full schedule, click here.

Where to watch French Open 2024?

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the 2024 French Open on the following channels and sites:

United States - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports

United Kingdom - Eurosport & Discovery+

Canada - TSN & RDS

India - Sony Network

French Open 2024 - Match timings

Play on Day 1 in Paris is set to kick off at 10:00 a.m. local time on the center court and at 9:00 a.m. local time on the rest. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 1 are as follows:

Country Match Timings - Center Court Match Timings - All Other Courts US/Canada May 26, 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET May 26, 2024, 3:00 a.m. ET UK May 26, 2024, 8:00 a.m. GMT May 26, 2024, 7:00 a.m. GMT India May 26, 2024, 1:30 p.m. IST May 26, 2024, 12:30 p.m. IST

