French Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 1

Day 1 at the 2024 French Open will feature men's and women's first-round singles action. Fans are in for a treat right from the get-go after organizers unveiled a popcorn line-up to kick things off at the second Slam of the season.
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is set to kick things off on Court Philippe Chatrier against Lucia Bronzetti. Carlos Alcaraz will be up next against lucky loser J.J. Wolf. Meanwhile, Andy Murray is set to take on fellow veteran Stan Wawrinka in a blockbuster first-round clash between the old familiar foes.
Other encounters off note include Andrey Rublev vs Taro Daniel, Sofia Kenin vs Laura Siegemund, Jelena Ostapenko vs Jaqueline Cristian, and Borna Coric vs Richard Gasquet, among others.
The opening day will also see numerous home-based played, including the likes of Caroline Garcia, Corentin Moutet, Ugo Humbert, Alexandre Muller, Terence Atmane, and others.
On that note, here's a look at the schedule for the opening day of the 2024 French Open:
Schedule for Day 1 of French Open 2024
Court Philippe Chatrier
Starting at 10:00 a.m. local time: Lucia Bronzetti vs Naomi Osaka
Followed by: (LL) J.J. Wolf vs (3) Carlos Alcaraz
Followed by: (Q) Eva Lys vs (21) Caroline Garcia
Followed by: Stan Wawrinka vs Andy Murray
Court Simonne Mathieu
Starting at 9:00 a.m. local time: (6) Andrey Rublev vs Taro Daniel
Followed by: Laura Siegemund vs Sofia Kenin
Followed by: (WC) Chloe Paquet vs Diana Shnaider
Followed by: (16) Nicolas Jarry vs Corentin Moutet
Court Suzanne Lenglen
Starting at 9:00 a.m. local time: (17) Ugo Humbert vs Lorenzo Sonego
Followed by: (9) Jelena Ostapenko vs Jaqueline Cristian
Followed by: (WC) Richard Gasquet vs Borna Coric
Followed by: (24) Barbora Krejcikova vs Viktorija Golubic
Where to watch French Open 2024?
Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the 2024 French Open on the following channels and sites:
United States - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports
United Kingdom - Eurosport & Discovery+
Canada - TSN & RDS
India - Sony Network
French Open 2024 - Match timings
Play on Day 1 in Paris is set to kick off at 10:00 a.m. local time on the center court and at 9:00 a.m. local time on the rest. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 1 are as follows:
