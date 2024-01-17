"Hospitality was way better" - Aryna Sabalenka comfortable with WTA Finals' rumored move to Saudi Arabia; says she was 'treated well' there

Amidst backlash over the WTA Finals' rumored move to Saudi Arabia, Aryna Sabalenka has spoken positively of the Middle Eastern nation and has given her support for it.

The idea of the season-ending championships of the WTA tour being moved to Saudi Arabia has divided opinions among fans, players, and pundits. Many have opposed the idea, citing various reasons like the country's human rights record and the lack of freedom for women there.

Former World No. 1s Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert recently wrote to the WTA opposing the move. John McEnroe has also spoken against taking the tournament to the Middle East.

Sabalenka, however, has spoken highly of Saudi Arabia, reflecting on her time in the country last year, where she took part in an exhibition tournament (Riyadh Tennis Cup) in December last year.

"It [playing in Saudi Arabia] was an amazing experience. I expected something different. They treated us really well. It was really amazing atmosphere on the stadium. People really like sports there. They really like tennis. The atmosphere was incredible. The level of hospitality was definitely way, way, way better than it was in Cancun. Yeah, I'm happy to go there," she said at a press conference.

Last year, the WTA Finals were held in the Mexican city of Cancun and drew a lot of criticism from players, including Sabalenka, who criticized the organization of the event.

"I think this is not the level for the WTA Finals. This is not conditions for the WTA Finals. So, yeah, it's not great. I hope that next year WTA will do better job,” she said in October 2023.

Aryna Sabalenka sails through to 2024 Australian Open 3R, to face Lesia Tsurenko next

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Australian Open.

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka has been in dominant form at the Australian Open this week, registering two quick straight-set wins to reach the third round.

She began her campaign by beating 18-year-old Ella Seidel 6-0, 6-1 before winning 6-3, 6-2 against 16-year-old qualifier Brenda Fruhvirtova on Wednesday, January 17. Despite the straight-forward wins, Sabalenka has stated that she is not looking at the scorelines and is instead focused on giving her best on the court.

"I'm not thinking about confidence. I'm just trying to play my best. If it goes to two sets, I'm happy to win it in two sets. If it's going to be three sets, I don't care. I just try to focus on myself and fight for every point. It's not like these two matches give me confidence. It's tennis. You have to be ready for anything. I'm trying to focus on myself and focus on bringing the best tennis I can," she expressed.

Next up for the World No. 2 is a clash with 28th seed Lesia Tsurenko (def. Rebeka Masarova 6-3, 6-4) on Friday.