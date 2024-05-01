"Love for ice cream runs deep in our family" - Caroline Wozniacki, daughter Olivia & son James enjoy scenic day in Copenhagen

Caroline Wozniacki recently spent a day out in the Danish capital city of Copenhagen along with her daughter Olivia and son James.

Wozniacki, who decided to hang up her racquet after the 2020 Australian Open, came back after a three-year hiatus. She played at the 2023 Canadian Open, winning her first match against Kimberly Birrell 6-2, 6-2, but lost her next match against Marketa Vondrousova.

The Dane played her first Grand Slam in three years at the 2023 US Open, where she defeated Tatiana Prozorova, Petra Kvitova and Jennifer Brady en route to the quarterfinals.

In 2024, the former World No. 1 suffered early exits at the ASB Classic, Australian Open, San Diego Open, Miami Open, Charleston Open and Madrid Open but had a quarterfinal run at the Indian Wells Open, where she had to retire mid-match against the World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Post her first-round exit at the Madrid Open to Sara Errani, the 2018 Australian Open champion enjoyed some downtime in Copenhagen with her children, Olivia and James.

She uploaded a video of a scenic view and wrote:

"Copenhagen you are beautiful."

In another video, James enjoyed a bicycle ride and the Dane wrote:

"James loves to go fast. Sound on for cuteness."

The Dane also shared a hilarious video of her kids enjoying ice cream. In the video, her son James started to cry as Olivia ate an ice cream cone. James was soon pacified as Wozniacki helped him with the ice cream.

"Sound on. I guess the apple doesn't fall far from the tree! Love for ice cream runs deep in our family," she wrote along with the video.

Caroline Wozniacki on traveling with her kids

The Dane pictured with husband and daughter during Kids Tennis Day at 2024 Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki opened up about traveling with kids at a pre-tournament press conference at the 2024 Australian Open. She mentioned that her kids, Olivia and James, travel with her everywhere. The Dane gave a special mention to her daughter Olivia, who according to her, loves to travel.

"I travel with my kids everywhere. They kind of are an extension of me and always around. I really enjoy that. They're very adaptable. They're at an age where you can move them around, and especially the older one, Olivia, she loves to travel and explore. She asks me when we're going on the plane next, where we're going next," Wozniacki said.

Wozniacki said that it was delightful to enjoy these moments with the kids.

"It's a lot of fun to be able to share these memories with them, even though they're still pretty small," she said.