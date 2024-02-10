Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Qatar Open 2024, first round

Naomi Osaka will start her campaign at the Qatar Open after having made a pretty ordinary start to the year. She won her first match of 2024 at the Brisbane International but then lost in three consecutive matches, including in the first round of the Australian Open last month.

Osaka was eliminated in the first round of the singles and the doubles event at the Abu Dhabi Open. In her latest match against Danielle Collins in Abu Dhabi, she was served a bagel. She also notably struggled with her second serve in that match and only managed to win 37% of the points on it.

The Japanese, who is a four-time Grand Slam champion and a former world No. 1, is still only 26. Hence, she still has enough time to add to her achievements. However, for that to happen, she will have to start winning matches regularly.

Osaka will, therefore, want to go deep in the tournament in Doha. Anything less than reaching the semifinals should be a disappointment for her.

Who is Naomi Osaka's next opponent?

France's Caroline Garcia will be the Japanese's opponent in the first round in Doha.

The 30-year-old Frenchwoman is one of the more experienced players on the Tour. She has won a couple of matches this year but was also eliminated in the first round of the Abu Dhabi Open. Incidentally, it was Garcia who defeated Osaka in the first round of the Australian Open last month, winning 6-4, 7-6(2).

Garcia is the 15th seed at the Qatar Open. Her most important achievement was winning the WTA Tour Finals in 2022. She is, at the moment, the more fancied of the two players and should start as the favorite to win their match.

However, should Osaka be able to play up to her potential, she will give the Frenchwoman a stiff fight.

Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia match schedule

The two will face off at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha on Sunday. The match will not begin before 01:00 P.M. local time.

Date: February 11, 2024 (Australia, UK, India, USA & Canada).

Time: Not before 01:00 p.m. local time, 10:00 a.m. GMT, 03:30 p.m. IST and 05:00 a.m. ET.

Naomi Osaka vs. Caroline Garcia streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match live on their respective channels and sites:

Africa: Supersport TV.

Australia: BeIN Sports Australia.

Canada: TSN Network.

MENA Region: BeIN Sports Arabia.

UK: Sky Sports Tennis.

USA: Tennis Channel Plus.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline