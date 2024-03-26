"People say what if Rafael Nadal wasn't injured, but real unlucky one is Andy Murray" - Fans react to Brit's injury setback following Miami Open exit

Andy Murray's latest injury setback following his 2024 Miami Open exit has left tennis fans dejected.

Murray faced Tomas Machac in the Miami Open third round on Sunday, March 24. After winning the opening set, the former World No. 1 looked on course to make it through to the last 16. However, the spirited Czech international forced the match to a decider.

Machac broke Murray early to lead 3-0. To make matters even worse, the Brit landed awkwardly on his ankle for which he received on-court medical treatment.

Despite the injury, Murray fought hard to drag the set to a tiebreak. However, Machac prevailed in the end (5-7, 7-5, 7-6(5)), as the Brit faced yet another heartbreaking loss on the tour.

Taking to social media after the match, Murray revealed that he had ruptured his Anterior Talo-Fibular Ligament (ATFL) and would be out of the tour for an extended period.

"Yesterday, towards the end of my match in Miami, I suffered a full rupture of my ATFL and near full thickness rupture of my CFL. I will see an ankle specialist when I return home to determine next steps. Goes without saying this is a tough one to take and I’ll be out for an extended period. But I’ll be back with 1 hip and no ankle ligaments when the time is right," Andy Murray wrote on Instagram.

Fans on social media sympathized with Murray's injury setback. One fan opined that the Brit is unluckier than Rafael Nadal in terms of injuries.

"I'm sorry but people say what if Rafa wasn't injured so much and he's unlucky. But the real unlucky one is Andy. Peaked in 2016 and then was taken out by injuries shortly after. I think he'd have at least another slam or two if things were different," the fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan labeled Murray a "warrior", crediting him for playing the match with the injury.

"How he carried on for two games and a TB (tie-break) with that injury is beyond me. The best example of the warrior that he is," the tweet read.

A third user termed Murray's situation devastating as they wrote:

"That's absolutely devastating. Just no luck at all"

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Andy Murray looks on the positives after Miami Open exit: "There were some good signs in my game"

Andy Murray at the 2024 Miami Open

Andy Murray reflected on the positives following his Miami Open third-round defeat against Tomas Machac. The Brit expressed satisfaction at the progress he has been making in recent tournaments.

"There were some good signs in my game. It's been pretty positive, there were some good signs in my game, definitely an improvement on the last few tournaments, not perfect but considering everything to be winning matches against the players I did and pushing Tomas like I did today," Andy Murray said as per Daily Mirror.

Murray maintained that playing with his injury issues is "extremely difficult".

"I'm proud of myself because it's extremely difficult to do what I'm doing with the issue that I have," the Brit added.

Andy Murray is currently 5-8 for the season. He is scheduled to be next in action at the Madrid Open. However, given the seriousness of the injury, the Brit's return to the tour looks uncertain.

