Tennis fans were left in stitches over Andy Roddick's witty response to spectators offering unsolicited advice on serving strategies during matches.

During his stellar career on tour, Roddick's playing style revolved around his powerful and precise serve. At one point, he even held the record for the fastest serve, clocking in at 155 mph (249 km/h).

On the latest episode of his 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast, the American reflected on how his serve was virtually unreturnable during his early years on tour, with only the likes of Marat Safin, Lleyton Hewitt, and Andre Agassi managing to handle it.

However, he pointed out that with the evolution in racquet strings and the change in surfaces, the majority of players could effectively deal with his serve by the time he retired.

"When I first started on tour, there were like three or four guys that could actually hit over a return on my first serve, right? It was like Safin, Hewitt, Agassi, I'm sure there's someone else. And then there were a ton of guys, like a Henman, who would chip it in and then you would kind of start dancing a little bit and you would get into the point," Andy Roddick said.

"And then by the time I retired, it was like 80% of the tour could hit over it by virtue of the strings, the surface changes," he added.

The former World No. 1 then touched on spectators offering unsolicited advice to players on where to serve, hilariously comparing the advice from "accountant Larry" in the stands to that of his former coach Brad Gilbert.

"So, you know, contrary to every fan who watches us live and says, hit it to their backhand. Like, I promise you, we've thought of that. Like, I promise you, like, I've never once gone, 'Man I should just hit it there, that was simple. What am I paying Brad Gilbert for? This guy? Accountant Larry, he knows whats going on in the first row at Legg Mason,'" he added.

A fan shared a clip of Andy Roddick's remarks on social media and playfully started a petition for him to show off his comedic chops by taking up standup comedy.

"Petition to ask Roddick to take up standup comedy," the fan posted.

"His strength as a future comedian is that he's also self deprecating," another fan chimed in.

Comment byu/johnreese421 from discussion intennis Expand Post

One fan, meanwhile, hilariously likened his humor to that of actor Ryan Reynolds.

"The Ryan Reynolds of tennis," the fan commented.

Comment byu/johnreese421 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Comment byu/johnreese421 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/johnreese421 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/johnreese421 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/johnreese421 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/johnreese421 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/johnreese421 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/johnreese421 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Andy Roddick: "I think Coco Gauff will be a dominant server, I was blown away by the two or three days we spent together"

Andy Roddick

Coco Gauff's coach, Brad Gilbert, who previously worked with Andy Roddick, sought his former protege's expertise to refine the 19-year-old's serve in the lead-up to the 2024 Australian Open.

Gilbert later expressed gratitude for the former World No. 1's assistance, disclosing that he had "really helped things out" by simplifying and refining Gauff's motion.

Roddick, meanwhile, was left highly impressed with the reigning US Open champion, expressing confidence in her ability to evolve into a very "dominant" server.

"I think Coco will be a dominant server, I was blown away by the two or three days we spent together, the feedback she's able to give, what she's able to take in, and the professional manner," Andy Roddick said.

"There are people who don't work as hard... they're not a household name like Coco Gauff is. For someone who hasn't turned 20, I was absolutely blown away. I would show up for her anytime she asks, I was so impressed with her," he added.