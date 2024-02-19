Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian impressed by Sabrina Ionescu going "toe to toe with GOAT shooter" Stephen Curry at NBA All-Star Weekend

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was thoroughly impressed by Sabrina Ionescu's performance in a 3-point contest against Stephen Curry at the NBA All-Star Weekend.

At the AT&T WNBA All-Star 2023, Ionescu recorded 37 out of a possible 40 points during the STARRY WNBA 3-Point Contest's final round. It not only marked Ionescu's first-ever win in the competition but also set a record for single-round events across the NBA and the WNBA. Following her achievement, Ionescu threw down the gauntlet to Stephen Curry.

The four-time NBA champion did not respond to Ionescu's challenge at the time. However, during his January appearance for the Golden State Warriors' game against the Sacramento Kings, Curry brought up the challenge. This time around, Ionescu accepted the challenge via a social media response.

At the recently concluded NBA All-Star Weekend, Ionescu and Curry finally locked horns. The New York Liberty point guard could have opted to participate in the contest by shooting from 20 feet, 6 inches (WNBA 3-point line). However, she was insistent on keeping the playing field level and decided to take her chances from 23 feet, 9 inches (NBA 3-point line), even though she used a WNBA ball.

By the end of the contest, Curry, who is widely regarded as the greatest shooter in basketball history, won with 29 points. However, Ionescu did not finish too far behind, as she scored 26 points.

Ionescu's performance left quite an impression on Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian. The entrepreneur, who is also an avid basketball fan, made his feelings known via a social media post.

"Sabrina went toe to toe with the GOAT shooter in a 3 pt contest and fans loved every minute of it. She tied Dame (Damian Lillard) who won this year's contest. Ya love to see it." Ohanian wrote in a post on X.

Expand Tweet

Serena Williams recently woke up at 4 am to pump breast milk for daughter Adira River

Serena Williams at a Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF

August 2023 saw Alexis Ohanian's wife Serena Williams become a mother for the second time as the parents welcomed daughter Adira River Ohanian to the world.

Since giving birth to Adira, motherhood has once again become a priority for Williams, who is well aware of its challenges owing to her experiences after giving birth to he first daughter Olympia in September 2017.

Recently, Williams had to force herself to get out of bed at 4 am for Adira's sake. It was all because of the need to pump breast milk for her daughter.

The 23-time singles Grand Slam winner laid bare her experience via a video on social media.

"It's been a long time since I have woken up at 4 am having to pump. This is a spot treatment. It won't cause a halo but... Alright, I got 30 minutes and I'm going back to sleep," Williams said.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas