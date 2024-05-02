"Stop asking Rafael Nadal the same s**t";"Not even respectful for his opponents" - Fans react to Spaniard's latest comments on possible retirement

Rafael Nadal touched upon the topic of his impending retirement again but fans are exhausted by how regularly he has to face such questions.

The latter half of Nadal's career has been plagued by injuries, however, he continues to play during the current clay court season. The Spaniard participated in the 2024 Barcelona Open as well as the 2024 Madrid Open.

Nadal has kept an air of uncertainty around his participation in upcoming tournaments but he is regularly asked questions about his retirement. In an interview with Movistar, Nadal claimed his dream is to participate in the Olympics again.

“My dream would be to play in the Olympics once again. I have never said that my career would end in Paris,” he said.

Many fans, however, are exhausted by Nadal's multiple comments about his retirement. They criticized the Spaniard and the media for it.

"Stop asking him the same s**t. He has explained the trajectory of his season. Yall are being obtuse," one fan commented.

"Can he for once not be an attention seeker and just play like all others without all this drama? It’s not even respectful for his opponents to have to play against someone that purposely created all this hype before entering a tournament and having to deal with his crazy crowd," another fan wrote.

"Don’t even know what he wants these days by simply prolonging the tiresome journey when his body has signalled the end long ago," a third fan wrote.

I’m the biggest nadal fan, but we are so tired of this bs, just retire at this point," shared another.

"The retirement questions are so annoying like with Andy. Let him play if he ramps it up he can play another year," shared yet another.

Meanwhile, some fans were emotional about Nadal's retirement and wished to see him grace the Olympics.

"Hopefully we see him play at the Olympics," wrote one fan.

"Lol, this last dance is gonna be long and drawn out....and emotional!" shared another.

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz could team up at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

Carlos Alcaraz (L) Rafael Nadal (R)

Rafael Nadal talked positively about appearing alongside Carlos Alcaraz at the Olympics. Alcaraz admitted he was a bit skeptical about bringing up that topic in front of Nadal, however, during his appearance on IGUALES, the Madrid Open’s official podcast, Nadal said he would be open to playing doubles with the 20-year-old.

“[Carlos] doesn’t have to ask me anything, all things being well, we’ll play,” said Nadal. “It's also hugely exciting for me. If I'm not mistaken, I've heard it is for him too. So it would be great to play the odd tournament before the Olympics to prepare ourselves and to get some rapport on court.”

Alcaraz has very little experience in the doubles format of the game. However, Nadal has earned an Olympic medal in the format. The 37-year-old won singles gold in Beijing in 2008 and earned the doubles gold in Rio 2016 with Marc López.

