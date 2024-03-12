Tennis Matches Today: Top 5 players one shouldn't miss ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Caroline Wozniacki

It's another action-packed day at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

The day's biggest match is between the tour's veterans as Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber are set to collide once again. Both players are in different stages of their rather recent comebacks, though the Dane has a headstart over her good friend.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will continue his quest for back-to-back titles here against Fabian Marozsan. The Spaniard remains on a collision course with his rival Jannik Sinner, who'll take on Ben Shelton on Tuesday.

As the field continues to whittle down, here's a look at the day's best matches at Indian Wells:

#1 - Caroline Wozniacki vs Angelique Kerber

The two former Australian Open champions are set to reignite their rivalry after more than five years. Kerber has notched up the best result of her comeback by reaching the fourth round here, while Wozniacki has scored her best result of the season. Set to be their 16th career meeting, this one promises to be an exciting affair.

Date: March 12, 2024 (USA, Canada) and March 13, 2024 (UK/Europe, India).

Time: Not before 6:00 p.m. PT, 9:00 p.m. ET, 1:00 a.m. GMT, and 6:30 a.m. IST.

#2 - Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton

Jannik Sinner is the third seed at Indian Wells.

Shelton is one of two players to beat Sinner in the last six months. Since that loss, the Italian has won the Australian Open, and the Davis Cup, along with titles in Vienna and Rotterdam. He also remains unbeaten this year, so the American is going to have his hands full this time.

Date: March 12, 2024 (USA, Canada) and March 13, 2024 (UK/Europe, India).

Time: Not before 6:00 p.m. PT, 9:00 p.m. ET, 1:00 a.m. GMT, and 6:30 a.m. IST.

#3 - Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabian Marozsan

Defending champion Alcaraz has played exceedingly well this week. He'll need to maintain this level against Marozsan too, who bested the Spaniard the only time they faced off, which was at last year's Italian Open. Given how he has played this week, he's got a great shot to level this rivalry.

Date: March 12, 2024 (USA, Canada, UK/Europe) and March 13, 2024 (India).

Time: Not before 1:00 p.m. PT, 4:00 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. GMT, and 1:30 a.m. IST.

#4 - Alexander Zverev vs Alex de Minaur

Alex de Minaur is the 10th seed at Indian Wells.

De Minaur has been one of the most in-form players this season. Zverev's had some great results as well, though he made an early exit from his last tournament, the Mexican Open. He leads the Australian 6-2 in the head-to-head but given the latter's form, he could notch up another win in this match-up.

Date: March 12, 2024 (USA, Canada, UK/Europe) and March 13, 2024 (India).

Time: Approx at. 3:00 p.m. PT, 6:00 p.m. ET, 10:00 p.m. GMT, and 3:30 a.m. IST.

#5 - Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putintseva

World No. 1 and former Indian Wells champion Swiatek has been on a roll this week as she has trounced her opponents thus far. Putintseva has reached the fourth round here for the first time in her career but given the Pole's form, she's unlikely to go any further.

Date: March 12, 2024 (USA, Canada) and March 13, 2024 (UK/Europe, India).

Time: Not before 8:00 p.m. PT, 11:00 p.m. ET, 3:00 a.m. GMT, and 8:30 a.m. IST.

Where to watch the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and India can keep up with all the action taking place at Indian Wells live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be telecast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: The official broadcaster in the region is Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in the country can watch all the matches on TSN and TVA.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Sports, while women's matches can be seen on Tennis Channel.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.