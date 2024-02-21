Tennis Schedule Today: Dubai 2024, Rio Open & other tournaments start time, livestream details & more ft. Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek & Andy Murray

Wednesday's order of play feature the sport's leading names across all tournaments, including at the Rio Open.

Defending champion Cameron Norrie will take on Tomas Barrios Vega in the second round at the Rio Open. Iga Swiatek will be out to avenge her Wimbledon loss to Elina Svitolina when they meet in the third round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Jelena Ostapenko will take to the court in Dubai as well. The top three seeds, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Alex de Minaur, headline the day's action at the Los Cabos Open.

Andy Murray ousted Alexandre Muller in the opening round of the Qatar Open to register his first win of the season. He'll now face Jakub Mensik in the second round.

Here's a quick glance at the day's schedules for February 21:

Schedule for Day 3 of the 2024 Rio Open

Quadra Guga Kuerten

Starting at 4:30 p.m. local time: (8) Arthur Fils vs (WC) Joao Fonseca

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Thiago Seyboth Wild vs Jaume Munar

followed by: Tomas Barrios Vega vs (2) Cameron Norrie

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Rio Open?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can catch the Rio Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky Sports.

Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Rio Open - Match Timings

Matches on all courts will begin at 4:30 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA, Canada February 21, 2024; 2:30 p.m. ET UK February 21, 2024: 7:30 p.m. GMT Australia February 22, 2024; 6:30 a.m. AEDT India February 22, 2024; 1:00 a.m. IST

Schedule for Day 4 of the Dubai Tennis Championships

Centre Court

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: (8) Maria Sakkari vs Jasmine Paolini

followed by: Magdalena Frech vs (4) Elena Rybakina

Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: Karolina Pliskova vs (3) Coco Gauff

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (15) Elina Svitolina

followed by: (6) Zheng Qinwen vs Anastasia Potapova

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Dubai Tennis Champioships?

Elena Rybakina at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Viewers in the USA and UK can watch the Dubai Tennis Championships live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Dubai Tennis Championships - Match Timings

Matches on all courts will begin at 12:00 p.m. local time. For fans in the following countries, here are the broadcast times for Day 4 of the tournament:

Country Start time USA, Canada February 21, 2024; 3:00 a.m. ET UK February 21, 2024; 8:00 a.m. GMT India February 21, 2024: 1:30 p.m. IST Australia February 21, 2024; 7:00 p.m. AEDT

Schedule for Day 3 of the Qatar Open

Centre Court

Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: Fabian Marozsan vs (2) Karen Khachanov

Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: Andy Murray vs Jakub Mensik

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (1) Andrey Rublev vs (WC) Richard Gasquet

followed by: Zhang Zhizhen vs (WC) Gael Monfils

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Qatar Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the region can tune in to Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Qatar Open 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on both courts will commence at 2:30 p.m. local time. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 3 of the Qatar Open:

Country Start time USA, Canada February 21, 2024; 6:30 a.m. ET UK February 21, 2024: 11:30 a.m. GMT Australia February 21, 2024: 10:30 p.m. AEDT India February 21, 2024; 5:00 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 3 of the 2024 Los Cabos Open

Estadio Mextenis

Starting at 4:00 p.m. local time: Alex Michelsen vs (3) Alex de Minaur

followed by: TBA vs (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: Yoshihito Nishioka vs (1) Alexander Zverev

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Los Cabos Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the region can tune in to Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Los Cabos Open - Match Timings

Matches on the main show court will begin at 4:00 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA, Canada February 21, 2024; 6:00 p.m. ET UK February 21, 2024: 11:00 p.m. GMT Australia February 22, 2024: 10:00 a.m. AEDT India February 22, 2024; 4:30 a.m. IST