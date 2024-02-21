Tennis Schedule Today: Dubai 2024, Rio Open & other tournaments start time, livestream details & more ft. Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek & Andy Murray

Wednesday's order of play feature the sport's leading names across all tournaments, including at the Rio Open.
Defending champion Cameron Norrie will take on Tomas Barrios Vega in the second round at the Rio Open. Iga Swiatek will be out to avenge her Wimbledon loss to Elina Svitolina when they meet in the third round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Wednesday.
Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Jelena Ostapenko will take to the court in Dubai as well. The top three seeds, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Alex de Minaur, headline the day's action at the Los Cabos Open.
Andy Murray ousted Alexandre Muller in the opening round of the Qatar Open to register his first win of the season. He'll now face Jakub Mensik in the second round.
Here's a quick glance at the day's schedules for February 21:
Schedule for Day 3 of the 2024 Rio Open
Quadra Guga Kuerten
Starting at 4:30 p.m. local time: (8) Arthur Fils vs (WC) Joao Fonseca
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Thiago Seyboth Wild vs Jaume Munar
followed by: Tomas Barrios Vega vs (2) Cameron Norrie
Where to watch Rio Open?
Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can catch the Rio Open live on the following channels and sites:
USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.
UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky Sports.
Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.
Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.
Rio Open - Match Timings
Matches on all courts will begin at 4:30 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:
Schedule for Day 4 of the Dubai Tennis Championships
Centre Court
Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: (8) Maria Sakkari vs Jasmine Paolini
followed by: Magdalena Frech vs (4) Elena Rybakina
Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: Karolina Pliskova vs (3) Coco Gauff
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (15) Elina Svitolina
followed by: (6) Zheng Qinwen vs Anastasia Potapova
Where to watch Dubai Tennis Champioships?
Viewers in the USA and UK can watch the Dubai Tennis Championships live on the following channels and sites:
USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.
UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.
Dubai Tennis Championships - Match Timings
Matches on all courts will begin at 12:00 p.m. local time. For fans in the following countries, here are the broadcast times for Day 4 of the tournament:
Schedule for Day 3 of the Qatar Open
Centre Court
Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: Fabian Marozsan vs (2) Karen Khachanov
Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: Andy Murray vs Jakub Mensik
Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (1) Andrey Rublev vs (WC) Richard Gasquet
followed by: Zhang Zhizhen vs (WC) Gael Monfils
Where to watch Qatar Open 2024?
Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:
USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.
UK: Fans in the region can tune in to Sky Sports.
Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.
Qatar Open 2024 - Match Timings
Matches on both courts will commence at 2:30 p.m. local time. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 3 of the Qatar Open:
Schedule for Day 3 of the 2024 Los Cabos Open
Estadio Mextenis
Starting at 4:00 p.m. local time: Alex Michelsen vs (3) Alex de Minaur
followed by: TBA vs (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: Yoshihito Nishioka vs (1) Alexander Zverev
Where to watch Los Cabos Open 2024?
Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:
USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.
UK: Fans in the region can tune in to Sky Sports.
Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.
Los Cabos Open - Match Timings
Matches on the main show court will begin at 4:00 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows: