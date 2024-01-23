"That hurts" - Boris Becker sends his sympathies to Andrey Rublev after Russian's self-harming behavior during Australian Open QF loss

Boris Becker recently expressed sympathy for Andrey Rublev after he attempted to harm himself with the racket following his Australian Open quarterfinal loss.

Italy's Jannik Sinner defeated Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3 on Tuesday at the Rod Laver Arena. Sinner is now set to face Novak Djokovic on Friday in the semifinal of the first Grand Slam of the year.

After the match on Tuesday (January 23), Boris Becker shared a video posted by Eurosport Germany on his Instagram story, featuring the 26-year-old angrily hitting his racket on his thigh after the match.

He captioned the video, “Das tut weh”. When translated to English it means “That hurts.”

Boris Becker reacts to Rublev's self-harming video

This was the eighth time Andrey Rublev competed in the Australian Open, and he hasn't gone past the quarterfinals since he first played in 2017.

Following his defeat against Sinner, the Russian has now reached the quarterfinals three times. In 2021, he was knocked out by eventual finalist Daniil Medvedev, and last season he was knocked out by eventual champion Novak Djokovic. Also, last season Rublev reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon and the US Open.

A look at Andrey Rublev's 2024 season so far

UTS Grand Final London (Getty images)

Andrey Rublev launched the 2024 season with gusto. Here's a peek at how he has performed so far.

Rublev kicked off his 2024 season by competing in the Hong Kong Open. It was the first time the tournament returned to the ATP tour since 2002.

In the round of 16, he faced Britain's No.5, Liam Broady, and defeated him in straight sets. He then faced Arthur Fils in the quarterfinals and came out victorious as well.

Rublev defeated China's Shang Juncheng in the semifinal to set up a final against Emil Ruusuvuori. The Finnish tennis sensation lost to Rublev in the final in straight sets.

He came into the Australian Open in fine form. He won against Thiago Seyboth Wild and Christoph Eubanks in the first and second rounds, respectively.

In the third round, he defeated America's Sebastian Korda to set up a fourth-round encounter with home favorite Alex de Minaur. The match was a five-set thriller that went on for 4 hours and 14 minutes, with Rublev coming out victorious.

Rublev was then knocked out by Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals.

Last season, Rublev won the Monte Carlo Masters and the Nordea Open. In the doubles category, he also secured victory at the Madrid Open alongside his partner Karen Khachanov.