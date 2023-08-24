"This is actually funny" - Nick Kyrgios approves Novak Djokovic's hilarious impersonation of his iconic dialogue and serve in US Open practice

Nick Kyrgios recently took to social media to react to Novak Djokovic imitating his mannerisms during a practice session at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday, August 23.

Djokovic impersonated legends of the sport like John McEnroe, Maria Sharapova, and his coach Goran Ivanisevic, before turning his sights on mimicking Kyrgios. The Serb proceeded to mirror the Aussie's body language and attitude as he tugged on his t-shirt.

The 23-time Major winner was also able to hit the mark on Nick Kyrgios' hunched back posture during his service games. The 36-year-old's impersonation of the 2022 Wimbledon finalist was treated to raucous applause by the packed crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Kyrgios admittedly found the Serb's imitation skills immaculate as he reposted several fans' videos on social media.

"Hahahahahaha this is actually funny," he wrote in the caption of one of his Instagram stories.

Nick Kyrgios reposted a fan's Instagram story

It is pertinent to note, however, that Kyrgios and Djokovic had a frosty relationship for years before finally becoming friends. The Aussie had previously criticized the Serb for organizing the infamous Adria Tour, which had become a COVID-19 hotspot during its second leg in Belgrade in 2020.

Kyrgios, however, buried the hatchet with the 23-time Major winner before their Wimbledon final in 2022.

Nick Kyrgios has been troubled by one injury after another since US Open 2022

Nick Kyrgios hits a backhand at the 2022 US Open

Kyrgios is currently rehabilitating from a serious injury that forced him to withdraw from the 2023 US Open, which will kick off on August 28. The Aussie had taken to social media a few days ago to give a positive update to his fans regarding his recovery.

The 28-year-old has dealt with multiple injuries over the last year. He injured his knee soon after reaching the quarterfinals at last year's US Open, following which he had to undergo arthroscopic surgery to rectify the problem.

The surgery subsequently forced him to skip the 2023 Australian Open. After slowly ramping up his physical conditioning for competitive matches, the Aussie finally made his return to the ATP tour at the 2023 Stuttgart Open.

Kyrgios' comeback, however, was marred by yet another injury as he lost in straight sets in his opener to Yibing Wu before withdrawing from 2023 Wimbledon Championships due to a wrist injury.

The former World No. 13 is all set to fall outside of the top 400 men's singles rankings due to his absence from this year's US Open.

