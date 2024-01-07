"This is starting to resemble the end of Roger Federer's career more and more" – Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal's Australian Open 2024 withdrawal

Rafael Nadal recently pulled out of the Australian Open scheduled to begin on January 14 due to an injury, which has consequently disappointed tennis fans on the internet.

Nadal made a comeback to competitive tennis at the Brisbane International 2024 after a year-long absence due to a hip injury. He went as far as the quarterfinals by defeating Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler convincingly. Jordan Thompson, however, ended his journey in the last-eight stage.

During the match against Thompson, the Spaniard tore an unspecified muscle in his leg which forced him to decide against competing in the Grand Slam in Melbourne.

"During my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried. Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that’s good news," the 37-year-old announced on X (formerly Twitter).

"Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of exigence in 5 sets matches. I’m flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest," he added.

Fans on X were gutted to learn about the announcement, with one of them writing:

"I mean this is the best decision to make but… That’s tough. We really really can’t have peace in this world."

Another user chimed in with:

"Sad to hear, a loss for the Aus open."

One fan on Reddit suggested that the last leg of Nadal's career has started going down the same road as Roger Federer's.

"Ugh this is starting to resemble the end of Fed’s career more and more — trying for one last run, but body won’t cooperate. Hope that’s not the case here. If anyone can hold off father time a bit longer, it’s Rafa on clay," the fan wrote.

Reaction from Reddit

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

Reactions from Reddit

Rafael Nadal vows to "be at my best level" for clay swing

Rafael Nadal

In his withdrawal announcement on Sunday, January 7, Rafael Nadal hinted at preparing himself for the clay swing, which begins in April.

"I have worked very hard during the year for this comeback and as I always mentioned my goal is to be at my best level in 3 months," he said.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion further reflected on receiving a morale boost by participating in the Brisbane International.

"I really wanted to play here in Australia and I have had the chance to play a few matches that made me very happy and positive. Thanks all for the support and see you soon," he added.

