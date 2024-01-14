"Those beautiful smiles" - Chris Evert shows admiration towards Maria Sakkari & Ajla Tomljanovic; thanks them for support after her cancer recurrence

Chris Evert has expressed her admiration for both Maria Sakkari and Ajla Tomljanovic, extending her gratitude for their support during her battle with cancer.

Last month, Evert announced her decision to step down from ESPN's commentary team for the 2024 Australian Open due to the recurrence of her cancer. This marked the second instance of her facing the battle, having successfully overcome stage 1 ovarian cancer in the past.

"Since I was first diagnosed with cancer two years ago, I've been very open about my experience. I wanted to give all of you an update. My cancer is back," Ever said. "I will be unable to join my colleagues when ESPN makes its return to Melbourne for the Australian Open next month. But I'll be ready for the rest of the Grand Slam season!"

Several tennis stars, including her close friend Martina Navratilova, Novak Djokovic, and Billie Jean King, have extended their best wishes to Chris Evert in her battle against the disease. Recently, Maria Sakkari and Ajla Tomljanovic also expressed their support.

Taking to social media, the former World No. 1 expressed her gratitude to Sakkari and Tomljanovic for their support and also for reaching out to her during the challenging time.

"These two...❤️ thanks for reaching out...look at those beautiful smiles...⁦@Ajlatom ⁦@mariasakkari," Evert posted on X.

Chris Evert extends support to Princes Harry and Meghan Markle after host Jo Koy roasts them at Golden Globes 2024

Chris Evert at the 2023 WTA Finals

Chris Evert expressed her support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, following a comedic roast by the host of the 2024 Golden Globes, Jo Koy.

Throughout the night, Koy joked about various subjects, including Oppenheimer, Barbie, Barry Keoghan, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper, and the British Royal Family. The comedian specifically took a humorous jab at the Netflix documentary, "Harry & Meghan," which premiered in December 2022.

The documentary explored the couple's deliberate choice to distance themselves from their royal duties and the rest of the royal family.

Jo Koy directed his joke towards the Duke and Duchess' highly publicized move from the United Kingdom to America, which was reportedly part of a highly profitable deal worth an estimated US$100 million.

Koy made a jest about Prince Harry and Meghan seemingly receiving millions of dollars for "doing absolutely nothing."

“Staunton’s portrayal of the late Queen was so good, Prince Harry started calling her to ask for money… Prince Harry and Meghan will still be paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing - and that’s just by Netflix!” Koy said.

Reacting to the same, Chris Evert expressed her support for the Royals and urged those who were mocking them to refrain from doing so.

"I really wish people would leave them alone and focus on themselves... Let's just all be kinder and less judgmental this year... ❤️ 🙏 ," Evert posted on X.

