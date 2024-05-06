WATCH: Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello hilariously banter over his love for "all sports" during adorable car conversation

Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello shared a special drive through Madrid ahead of the 2024 Laureus World Sports Award. The couple engaged in conversation hilariously bantering over the 22-time Grand Slam champion's love for "all sports".

Laureus Sport's official channel shared a short clip of the couple on Instagram. In the clip, Rafael Nadal can be seen reading out questions and answering them. Perello also joins him as the couple smile and share heartfelt moments together.

A fan reshared the clip on X in which Nadal spoke about his admiration for the Laureus gala. This prompted Perello to take a friendly dig at her husband as she reminded him that he felt so because his love for sports was not just limited to tennis.

"I think its an amazing event. I mean every time I had a chance to be at the gala, very very special," Nadal said [at 0:03]

"You are a great supporter of every sport, so," Perello quipped and laughed.

Later in the clip, the former World No. 1 spoke about his favorite place in Madrid. He looked at his wife and said:

"Maybe for me Santiago Bernabeu," Nadal said and broke into laughter [at 1:10].

Perello began an adorable banter over Nadal naming Real Madrid's home stadium and his love for football.

"For sure," Perello crossed her hands, mockingly rolled her eyes and laughed.

Perello is seen by the 14-time French Open champion's side in stands as he bids adieu to fans in the clay swing of the ATP tour.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello in tears during Spaniard's on-court farewell at Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal bids adieu to fans at the 2024 Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal's 2024 Madrid Open campaign came to an end with a fourth-round loss to Jiri Lehecka on Wednesday, May 1.

The organizers held an on-court farewell for the five-time title winner with banners of his pictures with the winning trophies and a video tribute. There was hardly a dry eye in the player box as an emotional Nadal reflected on his 21 years of competing at the tournament.

"From then [2005] till today, it has only been unconditional support and affection from everyone here in Madrid. So I can only give 'thank you'. There is no way to really thank you," Nadal said [at 1:50] as his wife held back tears.

The Spaniard also said that it was "normal" for his family members to cry because of their affection for him.

"That people in my family cry... it's normal. Even if I had behaved horribly, I suppose they would cry too, because they have a different affection for me than the people around me," Nadal said.

The Spaniard is next scheduled to compete at the Italian Open in Rome.

