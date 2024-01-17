"When Serena Williams gets a hold of that hand at the net, you’re at her mercy" - Fans recall American confronting Shahar Peer after Miami 2005 clash

Serena Williams wasted no time in confronting Shahar Peer about an errant shot during their clash at the 2005 Miami Open.

Williams and Peer locked horns in five tour-level encounters during their careers. The American dominated the rivalry, emerging victorious in all five encounters. The duo met for the first time at the 2005 Miami Open, where Williams claimed a 6-3, 6-3 win.

Despite the 23-time Grand Slam champion's dominant performance, it was her net exchange with the Israeli that garnered the most attention. While shaking hands with Peer, Serena Williams inquired whether the Israeli had deliberately aimed a particular shot at her body during the match.

"Did you try to hit me on that one shot?" she asked.

After Peer denied doing so, the American questioned her once more before concluding the exchange and moving on.

"You sure?" Williams asked.

"Yes," Peer replied.

Expand Tweet

Tennis fans on social media fondly reminisced about Serena Williams confronting Shahar Peer, with several fans expressing delight at the perceived intimidation factor the American had over her fellow players.

"The girls were scared of her," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"When she get a hold of that hand at the net, you're at her mercy," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

One fan shared that they missed the 23-time Grand Slam champion on tour due to her approach to addressing any controversies on the court itself.

"That's the one thing I miss about Serena. She would confront them on-court," the fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"When Serena Williams was on, I don't think anyone here would be able to beat her" - Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki and Serena Williams

Ahead of her campaign at the ongoing Australian Open, Caroline Wozniacki opened up about the challenges of comparing the current WTA top 10 to the top-ranked players from half a decade ago.

"I think it's hard to - I don't know - compare the old top 10 with the new top 10. Obviously, a few of the players that are in the top 10 now or top of the game were playing when the old top 10 was there," Wozniacki said during her pre-tournament press conference.

Wozniacki also asserted that she couldn't compare any of the current top-ranked players with Serena Williams, expressing her belief that, on her best day, the American could defeat them easily.

"I mean, you can't really compare someone to Serena, in my opinion. I think when Serena was on, when she was playing her best tennis, I don't think anyone here would be able to beat her. I'm saying that with having played basically anyone on tour," she added.

Caroline Wozniacki kicked off her Australian Open campaign against 20th seed Magda Linette. Wozniacki dominated the encounter, taking a 6-2, 2-0 lead before Linette was forced to retire due to injury.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas