Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff will not play for Team USA in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals later this month as it starts just two days after the WTA Finals, which has left tennis fans frustrated with the scheduling.

Pegula and Gauff have both qualified for the 2023 WTA Finals, which will be held in Cancun, Mexico, from October 29 to November 5. Apart from their singles campaign, they will also team up for doubles.

In their absence, the USA team for the BJK Cup Finals will consist of Madison Keys, Sofia Kenin, Danielle Collins, Sloane Stephens, and Taylor Townsend, as per an update shared on social media yesterday (October 9).

On that note, it is worth mentioning that World No. 2 Iga Swiatek will also not be a part of the Poland squad for the upcoming international team competition which will take place from November 7 to November 12. She made this decision for the second year in a row, citing concerns about the scheduling.

Tennis fans were apparently not happy with Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff's absence from the tournament, with many pointing fingers at the WTA and ITF for what they perceived as poor scheduling decisions.

"Good team without Coco and Jess but kinda s*itty how scheduling basically forced the WTA finals qualifiers out of competition," one user wrote.

"An impressive squad that can win it, despite the absence of two top-five players. But the absence of said top-five players speaks volumes about the scheduling."

"Their 2 top 8 players and top doubles team not playing.Guessing here,but maybe it is because the WTA tour finals are the week before on another continent!"

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff not taking part in the BJK Cup Finals:

How have Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff fared at the China Open 2023?

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff pictured at the 2023 US Open

Jessica Pegula began her 2023 China Open campaign on a strong note, defeating Anna Blinkova in the Round of 32 in a three-set thriller, 6-7(2), 6-2, 6-1. However, her run was cut short by a resilient Jelena Ostapenko, who upset the American in straight sets in the next round, 6-4, 6-2.

Coco Gauff, meanwhile, entered the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing, coming on the back of a title-winning run at the 2023 US Open. The 19-year-old overcame the likes of Ekaterina Alexandrova, Petra Martic, Veronika Kudermetova, and Maria Sakkari to reach the semifinals, where she was defeated by eventual champion Iga Swiatek.

Pegula and Gauff also competed in doubles as a team, beginning their campaign in the Round of 16 against the Brazilian duo of Ingrid Gamarra Martins and Luisa Stefani. However, they were ousted after a solid three-set battle, 7-5, 2-6, 5-10.