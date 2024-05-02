"You're my everything" - Bianca Andreescu pens heartfelt message for mother Maria on her birthday

Bianca Andreescu recently penned a heartfelt message for her mother, Maria, who celebrated her birthday, describing the latter as her everything.

Andreescu has won three WTA career titles, including her memorable victory at the 2019 US Open where she defeated 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the final.

On Wednesday, the former World No. 4 posted two pictures of herself and her mother Maria on X (formerly Twitter). In one of the pictures, she wore baggy blue denim jeans with a white long-sleeved shirt, while her mother donned brown pants, a white sweater, and a hat. The second picture was a retro photo of her mom.

"love you mama, happy birthday, you’re my everything!!” she captioned

Andresscu has not played a match since August 2023. She lost against Camila Giorgi in the first round of the Canadian Open and sustained a back injury that has kept her off the tennis court since then.

In April 2024, she posted on X (formerly Twitter) about her fitness and readiness to compete.

"Training has been amazingggg, can’t wait to compete" Andreescu posted.

Bianca Andreescu on How Mother Shaped Her Public Persona - “I've never felt awkward or nervous in front of the camera or in front of big crowds”

2019 WTA Finals - Bianca Andreescu

In August 2023, during an interview on Ben Rothenberg's podcast 'No Challenges Remaining', Bianca Andreescu discussed how her mother played a role in shaping her public persona when she was asked about her unique stage personality.

"To answer that question, I mean, I've never felt awkward or nervous in front of the camera or in front of big crowds. And my mom is pretty out there and very outgoing and unapologetically herself, so I feel like I had a role model as well, growing up," she said.

Andreescu also praised her mother's strong personality and impactful advice which continue to guide her on and off the court.

"She's herself. She doesn't change for anyone. She's very outspoken. She says what she believes in and yeah, not apologetic about it," she said.

"I feel that as a kid, she's always told me things like 'never give up', 'always go for your dreams', 'don't settle for less' and those things I feel like are just ingrained through my mind. I'm glad it's transferring on to the tennis court as well," she added.

Recently, the WTA reported that Bianca Andreescu will be participating in the Grand Prix De Son Altesse Royale La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Rabat using a protected ranking of No. 64.