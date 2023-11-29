"You will return?" "Wildcard to win the Slam she could’ve won 16 years ago" – Ana Ivanovic's latest comment on 2024 season leaves tennis fans guessing

Tennis fans are anticipating Ana Ivanovic's return to tennis in the wake of her recent comment on the 2024 season.

Ivanovic retired from professional tennis in the year 2016. She began her journey in 2003 and quickly made a name for herself by reaching the 2004 Wimbledon Junior Championships final.

In her 13-year-long career, the Serb won a total of 15 singles titles, including a Grand Slam (French Open, 2008). She also rose to the World No. 1 ranking on the women's circuit in June 2008, a position which she held for 12 weeks.

Ivanovic recently replied to a tweet on the WTA's official X account (formerly Twitter) expressing her excitement for the 2024 season.

"Looking forward to the 2024 season," Ana Ivanovic replied to WTA's last singles ranking update of 2023.

The former World No. 1 also recently posted a video on Instagram in which she could be seen hitting forehands on clay. Her latest activity online have left tennis buffs speculating whether the Serb is considering a comeback.

"ANA PLS DON'T DO THIS TO US!! TELL THE TRUTH!," one user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan bluntly asked Ivanovic if she will be returning to the court.

"you will return???????????????????????," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

A third fan hoped that the Serb would gain a wildcard entry into the Australian Open draw and go on to win the Slam 16 years after coming really close to the triumph. Ivanovic lost to Maria Sharapova in the final Down Under in 2008.

"Wildcard to win the slam she could’ve won 16 years ago IKTR," the fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ana Ivanovic remembers her French Open triumph on its 15th anniversary: "One of my favorite matches and moments to think back on in my career"

Ana Ivanovic holds the women's singles French Open trophy

Ana Ivanovic took to social media to reminisce on her 2008 French Open triumph exactly 15 years later on June 7, 2023. Ivanovic defeated Russia's Dinara Safina 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

"One of my favorite matches and moments to think back on in my career," she wrote on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

During her title-winning run as the second seed, the Serb dropped only one set. She met compatriot Jelena Jankovic in the semifinals. The duo battled it for three sets with Ivanovic emerging as the winner with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 scoreline.

In the quarterfinals, she downed tenth seed Patty Schnyder from Switzerland 6-3, 6-2. Prior to the final eight stage at Roland Garros, she went past the likes of Petra Cetkovska, Caroline Wozniacki, Lucie Safarova, and Sofia Arvidsson.