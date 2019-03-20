Retiring Safarova set for Prague swansong
Lucie Safarova will play her final tournament at the Prague Open in April, the former world number five has announced.
The 32-year-old revealed last November that she was planning to retire after this year's Australian Open, citing health issues as the main reason behind her decision.
However, Safarova – who lost to Serena Williams in the 2015 French Open final – was unable to compete in Melbourne due to wrist tendinitis.
Now the Czech will instead make her swansong appearance on home soil, confirming her plan to appear in Prague – where she is a three-time champion – via an Instagram post.
"I'm happy to announce that I will be playing the Prague tournament as my farewell with Czech fans!" she wrote.
Safarova will also renew her doubles partnership with Bethanie Mattek-Sands at the event, the duo won 11 titles, including five grand slams, between 2015 and 2017.
I’m happy to announce that I will be playing the Prague tournament as my farewell with czech fans! Even happier that #teambucie will be back for this event! I couldn’t wish for better! @matteksands can’t wait to welcome u in Prague! #mylasteventhome #excited #pavellebeda @sportpics.cz @ceskasportovni S radostí Vás zvu na můj poslední turnaj doma v Praze, kde budu hrát i čtyřhru po boku Bethanie! #teambucie se vrací na tento turnaj a já se moc těším! 29.4. na Spartě!