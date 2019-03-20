Retiring Safarova set for Prague swansong

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 8 // 20 Mar 2019, 03:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lucie Safarova in action at Wimbledon.

Lucie Safarova will play her final tournament at the Prague Open in April, the former world number five has announced.

The 32-year-old revealed last November that she was planning to retire after this year's Australian Open, citing health issues as the main reason behind her decision.

However, Safarova – who lost to Serena Williams in the 2015 French Open final – was unable to compete in Melbourne due to wrist tendinitis.

Now the Czech will instead make her swansong appearance on home soil, confirming her plan to appear in Prague – where she is a three-time champion – via an Instagram post.

"I'm happy to announce that I will be playing the Prague tournament as my farewell with Czech fans!" she wrote.

Safarova will also renew her doubles partnership with Bethanie Mattek-Sands at the event, the duo won 11 titles, including five grand slams, between 2015 and 2017.