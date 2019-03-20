×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Retiring Safarova set for Prague swansong

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    20 Mar 2019, 03:36 IST
Safarova_cropped
Lucie Safarova in action at Wimbledon.

Lucie Safarova will play her final tournament at the Prague Open in April, the former world number five has announced.

The 32-year-old revealed last November that she was planning to retire after this year's Australian Open, citing health issues as the main reason behind her decision.

However, Safarova – who lost to Serena Williams in the 2015 French Open final – was unable to compete in Melbourne due to wrist tendinitis.

Now the Czech will instead make her swansong appearance on home soil, confirming her plan to appear in Prague – where she is a three-time champion – via an Instagram post.

"I'm happy to announce that I will be playing the Prague tournament as my farewell with Czech fans!" she wrote.

Safarova will also renew her doubles partnership with Bethanie Mattek-Sands at the event, the duo won 11 titles, including five grand slams, between 2015 and 2017.

Omnisport
NEWS
5 tennis players who made a comeback after retiring
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open: Williams retires after first set to hand Muguruza R16 advance
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open 2019: Dominic Thiem makes a big statement with win over Roger Federer
RELATED STORY
Federer vs Nadal: 5 Best Grand Slam finals between the two legends
RELATED STORY
Indian Wells 2019: Federer and Thiem to clash in final showdown
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: 4 amazing records set by Jimmy Connors
RELATED STORY
A Roger Federer fan’s wish list for the year 2019
RELATED STORY
US Open Tennis history: Complete list of winners since 2000
RELATED STORY
Thiem overcomes Raonic to set up Federer final
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Roger Federer will retire in 2020
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us