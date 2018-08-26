Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sabalenka secures maiden title in Connecticut

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    26 Aug 2018, 04:10 IST
Sabalenka_cropped
Aryna Sabalenka in action at the WTA Connecticut Open.

Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first WTA Tour title with victory over Carla Suarez Navarro in the Connecticut Open final on Saturday.

Sabalenka ended her wait for a maiden tournament triumph at the fourth attempt, easing to a 6-1 6-4 win after 73 minutes on court.

The 20-year-old, who had previously lost finals in Tianjin, Lugano and Eastbourne, eased out to a 4-0 lead as she dominated in the opening set.

Suarez Navarro provided a sterner test in the second, however, including recovering from a break of serve to draw level at 4-4.

The Spaniard appeared to have sealed the next game with an ace to edge back ahead, only for Sabalenka to successfully challenge the call.

Having used technology to earn a reprieve, the world number 25 finally broke at the third opportunity to take the lead before serving out for the match.

