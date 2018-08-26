Sabalenka secures maiden title in Connecticut

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 23 // 26 Aug 2018, 04:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Aryna Sabalenka in action at the WTA Connecticut Open.

Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first WTA Tour title with victory over Carla Suarez Navarro in the Connecticut Open final on Saturday.

Sabalenka ended her wait for a maiden tournament triumph at the fourth attempt, easing to a 6-1 6-4 win after 73 minutes on court.

The 20-year-old, who had previously lost finals in Tianjin, Lugano and Eastbourne, eased out to a 4-0 lead as she dominated in the opening set.

Suarez Navarro provided a sterner test in the second, however, including recovering from a break of serve to draw level at 4-4.

The Spaniard appeared to have sealed the next game with an ace to edge back ahead, only for Sabalenka to successfully challenge the call.

Having used technology to earn a reprieve, the world number 25 finally broke at the third opportunity to take the lead before serving out for the match.

- 1st WTA Title

- Youngest @connecticutopen champ since Caroline Wozniacki

- Leads WTA in 3-set matches

- Montreal R16, Cincinnati SF, New Haven champ.

- Wins over Wozniacki, Pliskova, Garcia, Keys, Goerges on hardcourt this summer.



Work done, @SabalenkaA. See you in New York. pic.twitter.com/DWXFhxGD6b — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) August 25, 2018