Wimbledon 2017 Women's quarterfinal preview: Venus, Kuznetsova and new WTA champions look to win

All the predictions from the women's quarterfinals at Wimbledon 2017.

5-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams will vie for another title, while two French Open winners – Garbine Muguruza and Jelena Ostapenko – look to make inroads at Wimbledon.

Some new faces and some very experienced campaigners will now fight each other for a spot in the semi-finals of the women’s singles at Wimbledon.

Here’s what to expect:

Garbine Muguruza vs Svetlana Kuznetsova

Muguruza significantly lead’s the pair’s head-to-head record, but Kuznetsova has more experience

Former Wimbledon finalist Muguruza will take on former World No. 1 Svetlana Kuznetsova in the quarter-finals. Interestingly, the experienced Kuznetsova, who has two Grand Slam titles under her belt, has never gone beyond the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

The last time the Russian ace made the quarter-finals was in 2007, when she was defeated by Venus Williams – who would go on to win the title, so this is a big feat for the 32-year-old.

She has not, however, had the easiest time against 2015 French Open champion Garbine Muguruza despite the fact that the Spanish ace has not been the most successful on grass; the two have met each other 4 times on the professional circuit so far, with Kuznetsova taking just the one win – at their first meeting at the Madrid Masters in 2015. The two have never played each other on grass, so this match surely will have some interesting things to throw up.

Key here will be Kuznetsova’s experience, but Muguruza has had better finishes here – having made the finals in 2015 before losing to Serena Williams.

Two key factors come into play, however. Kuznetsova is hitting big, hard shots that should be aided by the grassy courts of Wimbledon. But Muguruza is moving quickly just as her Russian rival is.

Just on the basis of past results, we’ll likely give this one to Garbine Muguruza, but not without a fight.

Prediction: Garbine Muguruza to win in three sets