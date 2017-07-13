Wimbledon 2017: Women's semi-final preview - Venus looks for first Wimbledon final since 2009

Can Venus Williams return to the finals at SW19?

It’s already time for the semi-finals at Wimbledon and five-time champion Venus Williams takes on British No.1 . Johanna Konta in today’s big WTA match. One player is considered one of the greatest of all time, while the other has firm fan support.

In the first semi-final, former French Open champion Garbine Muguruza takes on Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova, who has been a revelation this Wimbledon.

Here’s what to expect:

Venus Williams vs Johanna Konta

This will be quite the big match to start things off. British No. 1 and sixth seed Johanna Konta is riding on her career-best Wimbledon performance, and fresh off a tense upset of World No. 2 Simona Halep.

Williams is a five-time champion at Wimbledon, and after Roger Federer the most decorated player in the draw. Grass has long been the American ace’s pet surface, and she has proved that against a series of powerful opponents, most recently Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko; the 20-year-old recently won her first ever WTA title at the French Open.

The two have played each other 5 times on tour so far, with Konta only narrowly leading that record at 3-2 – but even in her losses, Williams has put up close fights, taking a set off Konta despite an eventual loss at Stanford last year.

At their most recent match at the 2017 Rome Masters on clay, it was Williams who won 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.

While Konta considers grass her favourite surface, it is by far Williams who has been the most successful on that surface, but it has been a long time since the American ace was in the finals. The last time came eight years ago, when she, as defending champion, lost to younger sister Serena Williams.

This is only the second time Konta has made the semi-finals of a Grand Slam, first achieving that feat at the Australian Open in 2016 where she was beaten by eventual champion Angelique Kerber.

The one big thing Venus may perhaps have to watch out for is the partisan crowds at Wimbledon, who caused quite an uproar at an otherwise incredibly-played match between Konta and World No. 2 Simona Halep.

Prediction: Venus Williams to win in three sets