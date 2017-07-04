Wimbledon Day 1 Round-Up: Wawrinka crashes out, Nadal cruises, Kvitova makes comeback

A round-up of all the biggest news from Day 1 of Wimbledon.

Wimbledon 2017 has kicked off with mostly expected results bar one, with World No. 3 Stan Wawrinka seeing a first round exit. All other matches appeared to go to plan, with seeded players progressing thorugh to Round 2.

The WTA saw two of its biggest comebacks yesterday, in the form of Petra Kvitova returning for the first time to a Grand Slam after her shocking knife attack last year, with Victoria Azarenka also returning.

Here’s a round-up of the day’s biggest news:

Wawrinka crashes out

In the biggest news of the day, #5 seed Stan Wawrinka lost his first round match in four seets to Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Never the surest player on grass – with just over a 50% win rate on the surface and already struggling with aches and pains, Wawrinka has also opted to take a break post Wimbledon.

21-year-old Medvedev is currently at his career-highest ranking of 49th,

while his Swiss rival, already struggling with knee problems, had his clay-court weapons neutralized completely by Medvedev. Pace has never helped the Swiss much, and it didn’t here.

Fun fact: Wawrinka hired Paul Annacone, the former coach of Roger Federer and a grass court specialist himself, to help with Wimbledon. It appears not to have paid the quickest of dividends just yet.

Kvitova makes winning comeback

Months after a horrific stabbing attack left her with severed tendons in her left arm – her dominant playing hand, Petra Kvitova made a thundering Wimbledon comeback, beating Johanna Larsson in straight sets to set up a Round 2 meeting with Madison Brengle.

Kvitova, who has won two women’s singles titles at Wimbledon, recently won the title at the Birmingham Classic. Still unable to make a fist with her left hand, Kvitova nevertheless unleashed some bitingly quick shots to get back into the game against Larsson.

Azarenka returns

Victoria Azarenka recently returned from maternity leave after having her son

Belarusian Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka, who took time off after the birth of her son Leo last year, came from a set down to young American firepower Catherine ‘CiCi’ Bellis to proceed to round 2 at Wimbledon.

The two-time Australian Open winner has made it to the semifinals of Wimbledon twice, but never beyond.

She will now play a considerably more difficult opponent in 15th seed Elena Vesnina.

Kyrgios out of Wimbledon

Stan Wawrinka is not the only injury-stricken player, with Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios both facing hip issues. But while Murray battled through his, Kyrgios found it difficult to carry on after his opening match against Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

20th seed Kyrgios was down 3-6, 4-6 to Herbert when he found himself unable to move, with a previous hip injury – one he has struggled with all season – coming back.

It hasn’t been the easiest few months for the Australian youngster, who also recently lost his grandfather.

Murray, Nadal cruise

Defending champion Murray got off to a quick winning start

Top seed Andy Murray, the defending champion here, and fourth seed Rafael Nadal both had an easy showing to open their Wimbledon accounts, Nadal against the injured Australian John Millman and Murray against Russian upstart Alexander ‘Sasha’ Bublik.

Although the young Bublik pulled out some exquisite shots during the match and is part of the ATP’s NextGen, this one was Murray’s battle all the way.

Murray will next take on Germany’s Dustin Brown, while Nadal faces Donald Young of the USA.

