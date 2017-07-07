Wimbledon Day 4: Djokovic dominates, Paes loses out as Mattek-Sands suffers horrific injury

Bethanie Mattek Sands was seen screaming in pain on the court, while WTA favourite Pliskova lost out on a title hope.

With action on Day 4 still to conclude at Wimbledon, here are some of the biggest stories from the day so far:

Pliskova crashes out

Magdalena Ribarykova stunned 3rd seed and tournament favourite Pliskova today

Karolina Pliskova, the third seed at Wimbledon and one of the favourites to win the women’s singles title, lost out in perhaps the biggest shocker so far in the WTA draw to unseeded Magdalena Ribarykova, ranked World No. 87.

28-year-old Ribarykova had lost the first set to Pliskova 3-6 – with many fans already convinced Pliskova would steamroll through the draw – but the Slovak battled back for consecutive sets – 7-5, 6-3 to seal the upset.

Ribarykova is a former semi-finalist in the women’s doubles (in 2014) but has never progressed beyond Round 3 at the grass-court Grand Slam before.

Djokovic back in action

With many writing him off – and former World No. 1 John McEnroe comparing him to Tiger Woods, former top-ranked player and 12-time Major winner Novak Djokovic quickly despatched Czech player Adam Pavlasek in a straightforward match – 6-2, 6-2, 6-1.

That one-sided contest means Djokovic now faces Ernests Gulbis, who defeated a flagging Juan Martin del Potro in his own Round 2 match.

Although Djokovic is a three-time champion at Wimbledon, his recent struggles have put him far lower down the betting order for Wimbledon. Although he has not really had big opponents so far, his intent is certainly a sign that the Serbian ace means to go deep into the tournament.

Del Potro suffers shock loss

Former top-10 player Ernests Gulbis upset Juan Martin del Potro at SW19 today

#29 seed Juan Martin del Potro, a firm fan favourite at any tournament he plays, today suffered his own Round 2 upset at the hands of World No. 589 Ernests Gulbis, a former French Open semi-finalist.

Former top-10 player Gulbis, who like recent French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko is from Latvia, is a former top-10 player whose career has been hampered by wrist injuries.

Gulbis now takes on Novak Djokovic in what should be quite the interesting contest.

Paes edged out in tough contest

Leander Paes, making his 23rd appearance at Wimbledon, lost out in a tough Round 1 match to the all-Austrian pair of Julian Knowle and Philipp Oswald; Paes has won the title in the men’s doubles before with former partner Mahesh Bhupathi in 1999 – with the two top-seeded that year.

Paes and partner Adil Shamasdin lost 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-7, 8-10.

With Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (with partner Jared Donaldson) also exiting, Rohan Bopanna and partner are in Round 2, as are Divij Sharan and Purav Raja, who face Grand Slam veterans Raven Klaasen and Rajeev Ram.

Horrific injury for Mattek-Sands

A concerned Sorana Cirstea looks over her opponent

Doubles World No. 1 Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the USA, who entered the singles draw as a wildcard, was one set all against Sorana Cirstea of Romania in Round 2. Mattek-Sands won the first set 6-4, edged out by Cirstea in the second when she took a painful fall.

The fall was so severe that Mattek-Sands was rendered immobile, and immediately began screaming in pain for a doctor and ambulance, and imploring her rival “Help me, Sorana, f***, help me.”

In visible agony, Mattek-Sands was taken on a stretcher off the court.

Cirstea later said she thought her ‘knee was not in the right place.” That might mean Mattek-Sands suffered an ACL issue or a fracture in the knee. The player’s camp has issued a statement saying she has suffered an “acute knee injury” for now.

