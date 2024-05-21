High school football game schedule to clash with the Green Bay Packers' NFL opener in Brazil: REPORTS

The Green Bay Packers are expecting to enjoy another incredible season, keeping Jordan Love at quarterback. Their 2024 season-opener against the Philadelphia Eagles is slated for September 6 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. However, it will disrupt the rhythm of high school football by coinciding with Northern Wisconsin High School football games.

Traditionally, high school football games have illuminated Friday nights with their spirit. But the Packers-Eagles showdown falls on a Friday, clashing with the tradition of high school football in the region.

Officials have embarked on a mission to rearrange schedules. Reports from the USA TODAY Network’s Green Bay Press-Gazette indicate that proactive measures have already been taken. Pulaski vs. De Pere and Bay Port vs. Preble were rescheduled to Thursday to avoid direct competition with the Packers' opener.

Meanwhile, Steve Kestly, co-commissioner of the Fox River Classic Conference, noted that multiple conferences share officials. The potential mass migration of games to Thursday could strain the pool of available officials. It can also impact other fall sports, such as volleyball and soccer.

An elite high school football team to make historic London debut

The Spartans of De La Salle High School, boasting an illustrious status as seven-time state champions, are gearing up for a groundbreaking journey to London. The announcement was made in collaboration with the NFL and Nike. It follows months of anticipation and planning, dating back to discussions during a Nike coaches summit in Oregon 18 months ago.

The Spartans are slated to face off against a formidable All-Star team representing the NFL's elite player-development program. The game will be on Oct. 8 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Head coach Justin Alumbaugh see this as a chance for his players to broaden their horizons and gain invaluable life experiences.

“I believe in educational athletics,” Alumbaugh said (via Athlon Sports). “If you get a cultural opportunity like this, you don’t pass it up. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and we’re grateful to be given it.”

The Spartans' regular-season commitments keep them busy, including a matchup with El Cerrito and a crucial home opener against San Ramon Valley. But the opportunity to compete against European All-Stars coached by top-tier professionals will be an incredible opportunity for them.

This historic event is part of the NFL's broader initiative to promote American football worldwide. NFL teams are scheduled for five international games in 2024. The season-opener in Brazil will be followed by three fixtures in London then a finale in Munich, Germany. The NFL's global footprint continues to expand.