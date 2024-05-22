Meleek Thomas’ college offers: Full list of schools in contention for 5-star guard

Meleek Thomas, a highly sought-after 5-star shooting guard from Lincoln Park High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has attracted significant attention from top college basketball programs. Known for his impressive skills and leadership on the court, Thomas recently shared insights into his recruitment process with On3.

Expand Tweet

Pittsburgh

Thomas has a deep connection with the program due to his local roots.

"They tried to take everything to another level when I was on my visit," Thomas said.

Also seeing the success of players like Bub Carrington and Jaland Lowe strengthens his interest.

“They’re basketball junkies. I mean their coaches went to Duke and North Carolina. Seeing what Bub (Carrington) and Jaland (Lowe) did for them this year was big. The confidence the coaches installed in the freshman is good to see.

Brandin Cummings, his teammate, is also committed to Pitt, adding to the appeal.

Auburn

The visit to Auburn was notable for its positive atmosphere.

"Everything flowed when I was there," Thomas remarked, emphasizing the genuine nature of the coaches.

Kansas

Thomas appreciates the consistent support and love from the Kansas coaching staff, particularly Norm Roberts and Bill Self.

"They know I’m always in the gym and they love gym rats," Thomas noted.

UConn

Thomas is attracted to their back-to-back national championships and the program's emphasis on grit and hard work.

"I’m a winner, too. So that is something I want to go soo, and go visit." Thomas said, expressing his desire to visit the school.

Arkansas

The program's history and consistent communication from Coach John Calipari make Arkansas a strong contender.

"He consistently lets me know that he wants me there and that I’m his guy," Thomas said.

Illinois

The recent addition of Coach Orlando Antigua from Kentucky to Illinois has piqued Meleek Thomas' interest.

"Right when he got to Illinois he let me know that they want me over there too," Thomas explained.

Meleek Thomas shines as top 2025 prospect

Ranked No. 7 overall by On3 for the 2025 class, Meleek Thomas is a 6-foot-3 shooting guard leading Lincoln Park Performing Arts to a state championship. Averaging 19.7 points and 2.4 assists with New Heights Lightning in the Nike EYBL, he emphasizes perfecting his mid-range, three-pointer and floater.

“I love my mid-range, I love my three-pointer, I love my floater, so mostly I’ve been perfecting my game over the past few months. Right now, I just want to win Peach Jam and get them peaches,” Thomas said.

Thomas plans to decide after EYBL, considering the stability of programs, area quality and coaches' support beyond basketball.

"I want to be in a great environment," he said.

Thomas has also been in touch with Coach Eric Musselman at USC, although an offer has not yet been made.