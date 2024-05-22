"The culture continues to impress me" — 4-star WR Travis Smith Jr. praises the Bulldogs after visiting Georgia

Travis Smith Jr., a promising wide receiver from Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia, has narrowed his college choices to four SEC powerhouses. Among them is the University of Georgia, which left a lasting impression on the four-star receiver during his visit on March 18.

Smith has praised the vibrant and dynamic atmosphere at Georgia.

“A lot of excitement and energy around there,” Smith said (via on3). “So the culture continues to impress me as they expect nothing but success on and off the field.”

The wide receiver's admiration for the Bulldogs extends beyond just the environment. He thinks its track record speaks volumes about its capability to develop players:

“Numbers don’t lie. So statistically we had a chance to see why they win and make it to the next level at a high rate.”

During his time in Athens, Smith also strengthened his relationship with Georgia's wide receiver coach, James Coley. They love discussing their favorite dishes.

The Bulldogs boast the nation’s No. 12 recruiting class. With commitments from nine recruits in the class of 2025, it is building a formidable team. Smith is one of several in-state wide receiver targets for the Bulldogs, and he believes the team wants him as well.

"Nobody in the country wants me more than Georgia," Smith said.

Expand Tweet

Smith joins the ranks of already-committed Thomas Blackshear and fellow top targets CJ Wiley and Marcus Harris. His bond with these players — especially Wiley and Harris — also proves his growing affinity for Georgia.

The wide receiver will enjoy his official visit to Georgia on June 1. The consensus among recruiting experts at 247Sports is that Smith is likely to commit to the Bulldogs.

Who are the other suitors for Travis Smith Jr.?

Travis Smith Jr. approaches his commitment date set for July 13, and several top-tier college football programs are competing for him. Smith is ranked as the No. 143 recruit nationally, the No. 11 wide receiver, and the No. 25 recruit in Georgia for the 2025 cycle, according to 247Sports.

Besides Georgia, Smith has official visits lined up with Auburn on June 7, Alabama on June 14, and Tennessee on June 21.

Expand Tweet

In his sophomore year, Smith caught 45 passes for 443 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 12.7 yards per catch to lead Choctaw County to the third round of Mississippi’s 2A playoffs.

The receiver's freshman year was equally remarkable, with 31 receptions for 569 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 18.4 yards per catch that season, with 14 tackles on defense.