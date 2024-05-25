NewJeans goes viral for gifting fans with Carin Sunglasses, snacks, cookies, and more during their Music Bank performance

On May 24, 2024, NewJeans made headlines as the group's unexpected treatment of their fans at the Music Bank went viral. The flagship girl group from ADOR treated its fans with a curated gift and meal box at the show. Several photos appeared on social media as fans excitedly revealed the contents of the unique parcels they were given by their idols as a thank-you for coming to the show.

The curated boxes contained luxurious Carin sunglasses, canapés, delicious pastries, and even breakfast fare, which were thoughtfully put together as a way to thank everyone who attended and showed support. Apart from the opulent presents from NewJeans, ADOR provided supporters with lovely hairbands.

Fans conveyed their gratitude and joy and expressed their amazement at NewJeans' generosity in giving expensive gifts through comments. They praised ADOR, NewJeans, and their management for their kind actions for their supporters.

NewJeans releases double singles and announces to donate their performance fees

Amidst ongoing tension between ADOR and HYBE, the girl group released their double singles How Sweet and Bubble Gum on May 24, 2024. Their latest performance on Music Bank demonstrated their extraordinary talent, leaving fans in amazement and wanting more. NewJeans treated their fans to one-take and fan cam recordings of their incredible How Sweet performances on YouTube.

On May 25, 2024, the girl group also performed their latest released singles at the Korea University and thrilled their fans. Koreaboo reported that ADOR announced donating all of their appearance money from their performances at the University Festival.

Reportedly, the group is expected to earn KRW 40 million, or around USD 29,300. Their estimated total for the seven festivals they are scheduled to perform at is reported to earn them KRW 280 million, or USD 205,000.

As per Koreaboo, ADOR stated,

"They will perform songs including their new tracks “How Sweet” and “Bubble Gum” for the fans, so please look forward to it. We will be donating the entire proceeds from their appearances at the festivals. We ask for your interest and continued love for their upcoming activities."

South Korea's scathing public feud between HYBE Corporation and one of its subsidiaries ADOR has been the talk of the town for over a month. Since April 21, the situation has been consistently worsened as new evidence and info keeps hitting the social media chatter. HYBE conducted an internal audit and gathered evidence of ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin's alleged attempt at a company takeover.

Her KakaoTalk conversations revealed that she allegedly planned to crash HYBE's share market price, stage a coup, and take over ADOR. Furthermore, the parent company accused Min Hee-jin of an attempt to turn ADOR into a shell company. It was then revealed that she allegedly sought to terminate NewJeans members' exclusive contracts with HYBE in January 2024. The company filed an FIR at the Yongsang Police Station against her and asked Min Hee-jin to step down from her position.

Meanwhile, she filed for an injunction in the Seoul Central District Court to stop the parent company from using its voting rights in the emergency shareholders' meeting on May 31, 2024, to cast her out of ADOR. Since HYBE owns 80% of ADOR shares, the injunction was her way of a rebuttal.

Throughout the storming case, NewJeans maintained their stance of supporting the ADOR CEO and filed a petition in favor of her. The group's 10,000 fans rallied behind them and signed a petition asking Min Hee-jin to be with NewJeans.

HYBE versus Min Hee-jin first court hearing was held on May 17, 2024. Following this, the court stated that evidence submitted by May 24, 2024, will be taken into consideration to announce the final verdict of the injunction hearing before the shareholders' meeting on May 31.