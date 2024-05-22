"I got to sing to you while still in your mother's belly" — Lloyd pays tribute to Ashanti and Nelly's unborn child through performance and post

R&B singer Lloyd sung for for Nelly and Ashanti's unborn child on stage in Philadelphia on Monday, May 20. Following his performance, he also shared a heartfelt post on Instagram dedicated to the unborn child.

Lloyd's post included photos from the concert where he was stroking a pregnant Ashanti's baby bump. The singer wrote in his post that one day he will tell the baby of the times he sing to her while she was "still in her mother's belly." He wrote:

"Dear Baby Haynes, you are surrounded by love, by good energy, and by ppl who have prayed for your piece of mind way before you were born. One day I will tell you of the times I got to sing to you while still in your mother(')s belly, of how your mommy changed my life, and of how your dad was there for me when I needed a little love and guidance. Can’t wait to meet you and make you laugh. Inshallah, Your Uncle Ladi."

Ashanti was quick to reply under Lloyd's post. In her comment, she said she was "literally crying", indicating that it doesn't happen to her too often. Her comment read:

“Omggggg I’m cryinggggg and u know I don’t cry… Thanku Ladi love u soooooooooo much!!!!! Such beautiful and meaningful words… I truly appreciate you so much. I’m literally crying.”

The R&B singer was also one of the first people to congratulate Nelly and Ashanti when they announced their pregnancy and engagement a month ago.

Nelly and Ashanti announced that they are engaged and are expecting their first child together in April. Speaking to ESSENCE, Ashanti said that "motherhood is something" she's "looking forward to." She said:

“Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience."

The singer posted a reel from her interview with Essence on Instagram, and Lloyd was there to congratulate his friend. In a comment under her reel, Lloyd wrote:

"You dedicated so much of your life to your craft & to others, and now it's finally your turn to take time for you and your beautiful family. I'm so excited to be able to watch your purpose shift towards being a super mom! Love ya Bonnie!"

Nelly has also previously revealed that he got back with Ashanti unexpectedly after being away from each other for a while. The two got engaged soon after and revealed the same in April.