The Dallas͏ Stars dominated the Colorado Avalanche with a commanding 5-1 win in Game 4 at Ball Arena. Wya͏tt Johnsto͏n emerged ͏as the standout p͏erformer, contributing two goals and ͏an ass͏ist, helping the Stars to a 3-1 lead in the We͏stern͏ Confer͏ence Second-Round series͏.

The absence of two key players lo͏omed large for the A͏valanche, with Valeri Nichushkin͏ sidelined due to susp͏ension and Devo͏n Toews missing due to illness. Despite their efforts, their struggle was evident as they were ͏ou͏tshot by a staggering 16-2 margin in the first period. Casey Mittelstadt scored the onl͏y goal for the Avalanche.

The NHL and NHLPA announced before the game, that Nichushkin was suspended for at least six months. His suspension dealt a significant blow to the Colorado Avalanche, as he is the leading goal scorer with nine goals in the playoffs.

Furthermore, the absence of Toews weakened ͏Colorado's defense, allowing Johnston and the Stars to build a formi͏dable 3-0 lead in the second period.

NHL fans are left pondering the fate of the Colorado Avalanche. Can they rebound from the setbacks of Game 4 and stage a comeback, as fans took to X/Twitter to share views:

"Gentleman's sweep incoming."

Another fan voiced disappointment regarding the Avalanche's performance:

"We’re done for"

The Colorado Avalanche must regroup and rediscover their form to avoid elimination at the hands of a determined:

"Season over soon," one fan said.

"Series is over. Hey, at least you won a game, though. That certainly has to mean something," another fan said.

"We’re going to rally like we have never rallied before. We have to," one fan reacted.

"Absolute garbage. Just about the worst playoff performance I’ve seen by this team," one fan chimed in.

Fans also responded to the absence of the two players:

"Whatever nichushkin is dealing with… Good! Toews can kick rocks too. Literally cost us a series. We need our Captain back ASAP," one fan said.

"I don’t care if Val and Devon were both out that was horrendous.. it’s just sad seeing this team do this," another fan said.

Meanwhile, the Stars capitalized on their opportunities, with Miro Heiskanen and Sam Steel each tallying a goal and an assist, supported by Jason Robertson's two assists. Jake Oettinger stood tall in net for Dallas, making 26 saves to stifle Colorado's offense.

The series will head to Dallas for Game 5 on Wednesday.

Johnston propels Dallas Stars to convincing win against Colorado Avalanche

Wyatt Johnston ignited the Stars' offense with a short-handed goal at 15:37 of the first period, giving Dallas a 1-0 lead. Johnston struck again in the second period, netting a power-play goal at 5:46 to extend the lead to 2-0.

Miro Heiskanen furthered the Stars' advantage with a goal at 11:24 of the second period, making it 3-0. Casey Mittelstadt pulled one back for the Colorado Avalanche at 12:35 of the second period, cutting the lead to 3-1.

Evgenii Dadonov widened the gap for the Stars with a goal at 9:27 of the third period, making it 4-1. Sam Steel sealed the victory with an empty-net goal at 18:10 of the third period, securing the 5-1 win for Dallas.

Game 5 takes place on Wednesday at American Airlines Center where the Stars will look to end the series.