NHL insider believes there's "high probability" Morgan Rielly serves six-game suspension 

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman commented on the potential consequences of Morgan Rielly's controversial cross-check incident involving Ridly Greig. Friedman has suggested a "high probability" of a six-game suspension looming over the Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman.

"In all seriousness, Tuesday’s hearing has massive implications, and I’ve got no great feel for where we’re going," Friedman remarked.

Analyzing the situation, Friedman highlighted Rielly plays a critical role for Toronto and that his absence could impact the team's playoff positioning.

"I went through in-person hearings, looking for situations where a player was suspended fewer than six games ... A six-game suspension means that if Toronto appeals, it goes to Gary Bettman first … it’s a looooong process," Friedman said.

He noted the rarity of players receiving fewer than six-game suspensions following in-person hearings.

"So, odds of avoiding major punishment from an in-person hearing are poor," Friedman said. "That’s why I’m interested to see what role Brendan Shanahan plays in Rielly’s defence. He ran the Department of Player Safety before joining the Maple Leafs."

Friedman delved into past precedents of similar incidents and potential defense strategies for Rielly. He explored the nuances of Rielly's actions.

"If Parros does choose a lengthy suspension," Friedman said, "logic dictates he'll go hard on the themes of retaliation and retribution. He hammered first-time offenders Perron and Spezza for six games after they tried to avenge injured players."

"Rielly wasn’t doing that, but he was retaliating against an act he disliked. That’s the cleanest line Parros can draw. Revenge for slapping a puck into an empty net is not as heroic as standing up for an injured teammate."

"I would also expect Parros to point out Rielly did this after the play was over, behaviour the league wishes to stop."

What did Morgan Rielly do to Ridly Greig?

The incident between the Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators during the NHL game happened on Saturday. Ridly Greig sealed a 5-3 victory for the Senators in the Battle of Ontario with an empty-net goal in the closing seconds. However, he deviated from the unwritten code among NHL players by firing the puck into the net with a close-range slap shot.

Morgan Rielly disapproved of how the goal was scored and confronted Greig as he returned to celebrate with his teammates. Rielly then delivered a high cross-check to Greig, causing him to fall to the ice. This prompted a commotion among players. Despite initially remaining on the ground, Greig eventually rose to his feet.