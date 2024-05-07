Paul Bissonnette names top pick for Toronto Maple Leafs’ next coach if Sheldon Keefe leaves

According to NHL insider Paul Bissonnette the Toronto Maple Leafs’ next coach could be Craig Berube. With Sheldon Keefe's future uncertain after another dissapppointing end to the season, Bissonnette believes the Leafs may consider parting ways with their current coach.

The insider offered the following thoughts on the Spitting’ Chiclets podcast regarding the next Maple Leafs’ potential bench boss:

"My gut instinct is telling me that, with the budget that Toronto has, I think that Craig Berube is going to be their next coach."

Expand Tweet

Bissonnette’s comments come on the heels of the Maple Leafs' end-of-season media availability, where Sheldon Keefe addressed the press, expressing regrets about another disappointing first-round exit.

"I believe in myself greatly," said Keefe (via ESPN). "I love coaching the Toronto Maple Leafs. Now more than ever, I believe in myself and the team and that I will win, and our team will win.

"... My job is to continue to work to find solutions to improve as a coach and at the same time take accountability for the fact that we haven't met expectations."

As Leafs’ management looks for an answer to eight consecutive years of postseason futility, a growing number of fans, analysts, and insiders are forecasting a coaching change in Toronto.

GM Brad Treliving signed Keefe to a two-year extension last summer upon taking over from former GM Kyle Dubas. However, Keefe’s job has always depended on the team’s playoff success.

While it may be too early to predict a coaching change for the Leafs, the betting odds are against Keefe staying in Toronto. However, the situation remains uncertain until Toronto's management speaks to the media on Thursday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Craig Berube

Craig Berube suited up for the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 1991-92 after spending parts of five seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers as a left winger. He played 40 games before being traded in the ten-player trade that brought Doug Gilmour to Toronto.

After two seasons with Calgary, Berube found a stable situation in Washington, playing five seasons for the Capitals. He would go on to play with various clubs before ending his NHL career with the Flames during the 2002-2003 season.

Berube went into coaching, landing the head coaching gig of the Philadelphia Phantoms, the AHL affiliate of the Flyers. He would eventually be promoted to the head coaching role for the Flyers during a massive reorganization.

However, success didn’t come easily in Philly. The Flyers were bounced in the first round in 2013-2014 and then missed the playoffs the following season.

Berube got another shot at the AHL level with the Chicago Wolves before leaping to the NHL with the St. Louis Blues. There, Berube found success, winning the Stanley Cup in 2018-2019. After three consecutive first-round exits, missing the playoffs, and a poor start, Berube was fired early this past season.

Given Berube’s track record and familiarity with current Leafs’ management, the hard-nosed non-nonsense coach may just be what the Leafs need to get over the hump in the postseason.