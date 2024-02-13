St. Louis Blues vs Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 13th February, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face off against the St. Louis Blues at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, with the puck drop at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup will be broadcast on ESPN+ and BSMW.

Toronto experienced a 5-3 loss against the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 10 during its last away game. Meanwhile, St. Louis secured a decisive 7-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 11, played away from home.

The Maple Leafs hold a 26-16-8 record, positioning them fourth in the Atlantic Division. On the other hand, the Blues boast a 28-21-2 record and have surged into fourth place in the Central Division, winning seven of their last 10 games. Both teams aim to improve their standings in the playoff race, making tonight's contest exciting.

St. Louis Blues Projected Starts

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours - Brayden Schenn - Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad - Kevin Hayes - Sammy Blais

Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defenseman

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko

Torey Krug - Matt Kessel

Marco Scandella - Calle Rosen

Goalies

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

St. Louis Blues Starting Goalie

St Louis Blues - Jordan Binnington

Jordan Binnington will most likely start for the Blues. Here are his stats for this NHL season.

Games Played (GP): 36

Games Started (GS): 34

Wins (WINS): 18

Losses (L): 13

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 99

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.89

Shots Against (SA): 1084

Saves (SV): 985

Save Percentage (SV%): .909

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57:04

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lineup

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi - John Tavares - William Nylander

Noah Gregor - Max Domi - Nicholas Robertson

Pontus Holmberg - David Kampf - Ryan Reaves

Defenseman

T.J. Brodie - Timothy Liljegren

Simon Benoit - Jake McCabe

William Lagesson - Mark Giordano

Goalie

Ilya Samsonov

Martin Jones

Toronto Maple Leafs Starting Goalie

Toronto Maple Leafs - Ilya Samsonov

Ilya Samsonov will most likely start for the Maple Leafs. Here are his stats for this NHL season.

Games Played (GP): 21

Games Started (GS): 21

Wins (WINS): 9

Losses (L): 4

Overtime Losses (OTL): 6

Goals Against (GA): 65

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 3.38

Shots Against (SA): 535

Saves (SV): 470

Save Percentage (SV%): .879

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 54:54