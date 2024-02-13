  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
  • St. Louis Blues vs Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 13th February, 2024

St. Louis Blues vs Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 13th February, 2024

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 13, 2024 14:38 GMT
St. Louis Blues v Toronto Maple Leafs
St. Louis Blues vs Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 13th February, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face off against the St. Louis Blues at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, with the puck drop at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup will be broadcast on ESPN+ and BSMW.

Toronto experienced a 5-3 loss against the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 10 during its last away game. Meanwhile, St. Louis secured a decisive 7-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 11, played away from home.

The Maple Leafs hold a 26-16-8 record, positioning them fourth in the Atlantic Division. On the other hand, the Blues boast a 28-21-2 record and have surged into fourth place in the Central Division, winning seven of their last 10 games. Both teams aim to improve their standings in the playoff race, making tonight's contest exciting.

St. Louis Blues Projected Starts

Forwards

  • Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
  • Jake Neighbours - Brayden Schenn - Kasperi Kapanen
  • Brandon Saad - Kevin Hayes - Sammy Blais
  • Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defenseman

  • Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
  • Torey Krug - Matt Kessel
  • Marco Scandella - Calle Rosen

Goalies

  • Jordan Binnington
  • Joel Hofer

St. Louis Blues Starting Goalie

St Louis Blues - Jordan Binnington
St Louis Blues - Jordan Binnington

Jordan Binnington will most likely start for the Blues. Here are his stats for this NHL season.

  • Games Played (GP): 36
  • Games Started (GS): 34
  • Wins (WINS): 18
  • Losses (L): 13
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
  • Goals Against (GA): 99
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.89
  • Shots Against (SA): 1084
  • Saves (SV): 985
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .909
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57:04

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lineup

Forwards

  • Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
  • Tyler Bertuzzi - John Tavares - William Nylander
  • Noah Gregor - Max Domi - Nicholas Robertson
  • Pontus Holmberg - David Kampf - Ryan Reaves

Defenseman

  • T.J. Brodie - Timothy Liljegren
  • Simon Benoit - Jake McCabe
  • William Lagesson - Mark Giordano

Goalie

  • Ilya Samsonov
  • Martin Jones

Toronto Maple Leafs Starting Goalie

Toronto Maple Leafs - Ilya Samsonov
Toronto Maple Leafs - Ilya Samsonov

Ilya Samsonov will most likely start for the Maple Leafs. Here are his stats for this NHL season.

  • Games Played (GP): 21
  • Games Started (GS): 21
  • Wins (WINS): 9
  • Losses (L): 4
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 6
  • Goals Against (GA): 65
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 3.38
  • Shots Against (SA): 535
  • Saves (SV): 470
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .879
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 54:54

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...