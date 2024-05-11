"They're still mourning" "Actually really good" - NHL fans react to analyst's sly dig at Toronto Maple Leafs 

NHL analyst Kevin Kurz has been at the center of a recent stir within the hockey community after he took a dig about the Toronto Maple Leafs that went viral. Kurz's tweet, which offered a light-hearted Maple Leafs credit card reference in a bar story, soon turned out to be the hub of conversations among NHL fans.

In his tweet, Kurz shared an incident at a bar in Aruba where he noticed a guy sitting next to him with a credit card bearing the Toronto Maple Leafs logo.

"Guy next to me at the bar in Aruba pulled out a credit card with a Maple Leafs logo on it. Didn't seem too amused when I told him I assume he's only buying the first round. Too soon I guess," Kurz tweeted.

Expand Tweet

His quip about assuming the cardholder would only be able to afford the first round of drinks due to the Maple Leafs' playoff struggles struck a chord with fans familiar with the team's recent playoff history.

Following Kurz's tweet, NHL fans wasted no time in sharing their reactions. One fan urged Kurz to "be nice," acknowledging the sensitive nature of the topic for Maple Leafs supporters who were still processing the disappointment of another early playoff exit.

"Kevin, be nice. They're still mourning," a fan said,

Expand Tweet

"Kevin, be nice. They're still mourning" one fans appreciated Kurz's wit and humor,

Expand Tweet

"Better than sitting next to a wild fan… no rounds" a fan said,

"I'm a Leaf fan, and I laughed at that line. We definitely need a sense of humour." another fan said,

Overall, everyone enjoyed the well-timed joke.

"That’s hilarious, if I had witnessed that I would have been on the floor laughing," a fan said,

"He’ll buy the second round that one time…" a fan wrote

"As a leaf fan, not only do I think that’s hilarious but I’d also laugh and buy you (1) beer. I’d also never get a credit card with a leaf logo though" one fan wrote.

The Toronto Maple Leafs' loss in the Eastern Conference first round against the Boston Bruins, coupled with their limited success in advancing past the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in recent years, provided context for Kurz's playful jab.

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe was fired post-first-round exit

Sheldon Keefe was dismissed as coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs after another early playoff exit. The team has struggled in the playoffs, with limited success since 2004.

Keefe took responsibility for the team's postseason failures in a social media post.

"I didn’t get it done in the playoffs, I didn’t help push our team over the line and deliver. I accept responsibility for that. No excuses. That’s the job, I didn’t get it done," Keefe said

Expand Tweet

He believes in the team's potential but looks forward to spending time with family before his next endeavor in hockey.

Also read: Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving reveals reason why club fired Sheldon Keefe