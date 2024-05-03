Joseph Woll was pivotal in the Toronto Maple Leafs' remarkable turnaround against the Boston Bruins in their playoff series.

Despite facing only one registered shot in the first period of Game 6, Woll's presence loomed large amidst the chaos at Scotiabank Arena.

Teammate and Leafs left wing Tyler Bertuzzi emphasized the goaltender's ability to elevate his game in pressure situations.

"Yeah, it's not easy to step into a playoff series," Bertuzzi said. "He's done an amazing job. He was big for us in the last game and tonight especially, Saving us when we weren't there for him. He's just going to continue to do that,"after Game 6."

Woll has helped the Maple Leafs win Games 5 and 6 while boasting an impressive .964 save percentage.

Woll acknowledged the support of his teammates, highlighting their commitment to blocking shots and stepping up in crucial moments.

"It was awesome to see in front of me. It gives me a lot of confidence back there when our group has been playing like that the past couple games, guys are laying out, blocking shots and coming up big in those moments," Woll mentioned on Thursday evening.

Such collective effort and resilience have been instrumental in the Maple Leafs' resurgence from a 3-1 deficit in the series.

William Nylander Joseph Woll saved the Leafs from elimination

William Nylander's two goals, supported by Joseph Woll's 22 saves, led the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins. It forced a decisive seventh game in their playoff series. Toronto rallied from a 3-1 series deficit, including a crucial overtime win, to set up the winner-take-all match.

Morgan Rielly's assists were instrumental in both of Nylander's goals. Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves for the Bruins, but Morgan Geekie's last-second goal wasn't enough.

Boston coach Jim Montgomery called for star player David Pastrnak to step up,

“Your best players need to be your best players this time of year,” Montgomery said. “I think the effort is tremendous and they need to come through with some big-time plays in big-time moments. I think (captain Brad) Marchand has done that in the series. Pasta needs to step up”

Despite missing Auston Matthews due to illness, Toronto's resilience and Nylander's heroics kept their hopes alive.