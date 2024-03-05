"When did this turn into a babysitting hour" - NHL analyst blasts those criticizing Matt Rempe's choice to fight

In recent weeks, New York Rangers' rookie Matt Rempe has become the focal point of discussions in the NHL. Standing at an imposing 6-foot-7 and weighing in at 240 pounds, Rempe has made his presence felt not only through his physical stature but also with his aggressive style of play.

NHL analyst Ryan Whitney addressed the criticism directed at Matt Rempe while speaking on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast. Whitney's vehement response defended Rempe's right to choose his style of play and questioned the judgment of those critical of the rookie's decision to fight.

"Shut the f*ck up, everyone. This guy is choosing to do this. He's an adult. He's in the NHL.

"I want to fight, people saying like he shouldn't be fighting. The guy is going out willingly and and totally knowing the circumstances and what could happen and fighting people. When did this turn into like babysitting hour on the CBC?

Whitney drew a parallel between Matt Rempe's situation and other sports:

"It's like what the hell is going on? The guy wants to fight, he could fight. I don't even understand what we're talking about It's like, this pitcher should stop throwing fastballs he might hurt his, hell or curveballs, he might hurt his elbow, like buddy shut up, the highest level of pro sports."

Ryan Whitney defends Matt Rempe's choice to secure his place in the league

Ryan Whitney argued that Rempe's desire to avoid being sent back to the minors was a powerful motivator, and if he wants to fight every game, that's his prerogative.

"And this kid, as biz said last week doesn't want to go back to sobby Subland in the minors. He's in the NHL, if he wants to fight every game the rest of his career, who is anyone out there, fan, media personality, I guess besides his coach, who could be like, 'stop fighting!'

"Nobody should be able to in any way tell this kid what he should and shouldn't be doing. It's his decision He wants to be in the NHL and this is how he's making a name for himself. So those people need to shut up."

Traditionally, enforcers were players designated to bring physicality and intimidation to the game, often through fighting. However, this role has diminished over the years due to changes in the NHL's style of play.

Despite this trend, Matt Rempe has unapologetically taken on the enforcer role, spending a significant portion of his time on the ice engaging in fights for the Rangers.