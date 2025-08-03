When Todd Bertuzzi offered tearful apology after career-ending dangerous hit on Avalanche's Steve Moore

An injury ended young Colorado Avalanche rookie Steve Moore's NHL career in 2004, playing his first full season for the team. The incident took place during a home game at the Vancouver Canucks' arena, General Motors Place, in downtown Vancouver.

On March 8 that year, former Vancouver Canucks' forward Todd Bertuzzi hit Steve Moore, lying on the ice, for minutes after a hard hit. Bertuzzi punched Moore from behind, knocking him unconscious. Moore fell directly onto his face, but it did not end there.

Several players from both teams fell onto him, starting with Bertuzzi. As the referees intervened and ended the scrum, Moore was still not moving. He sustained a serious injury and had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher.

Following the incident, Bertuzzi was suspended by the NHL. The injury ended Moore’s career after suffering broken neck bones and a concussion.

Bertuzzi issued a public apology on March 10, 2004. He cried during the press conference and apologized to Steve Moore and his family.

"Steve, I just want to apologize for what happened out there," Bertuzzi said in his apology. "I had no intention of hurting you. I feel awful for what transpired. To Steve's family, sorry that you have to go through this, and I'm sorry again for what happened out there.

"I heard that Steve's going to have a full recovery. It means a lot to me to hear those because that's going to happen. I want to apologize to Mr. Burke and Mr. McCaw, for the Vancouver Canucks organization, my teammates, the fans and for the kids that watch this game. I'm truly sorry. I don't play the game that way. I'm not a mean-spirited person, and I'm sorry for what happened. Thank you."

Bertuzzi's hit on Moore turned into a long legal battle. The NHL called the incident very serious and Bertuzzi’s apology was a rare public moment of regret in hockey history.

Steve Moore reflects on his injury months before his lawsuit ended in 2014

In March 2014, in an interview with Sportsnet, Steve Moore said the attack still affected his health. He faced frequent headaches and struggled with low energy.

Moore wanted to move on with his life, but he felt frustrated by delays in his lawsuit. He had filed a $38 million lawsuit against Todd Bertuzzi and the Vancouver Canucks.

“When the anniversary comes around, it’s hard not to reflect on the impact this has had on my life, which is dramatic," Moore said. "At the same time I think a lot about how grateful I am that this wasn’t worse.

He said he felt strong emotions because of being aware of what transpired in the immediate past of the incident.

"The three weeks leading up to it — the threats and all those things," Moore said.

Steve Moore wanted compensation for his lost career, not just money. On August 19, 2014, the lawsuit ended with a private settlement. All parties agreed to keep the terms secret, but the incident prompted the League to take further safety measures to limit fights in the League.

