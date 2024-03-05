"Oh gosh" - Noah Lyles reacts to old picture of himself at U20 event

American sprinting sensation Noah Lyles has responded to an old picture of himself posted by the USATF, the national governing body for the sport of athletics in the U.S.

Lyles recently participated in the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 which were held in Glasgow from March 1 to March 3. He collected two silver medals — in the 60m sprint race and as a key member of the USA’s 4X400m relay team in which he made a surprise appearance.

Despite not having much experience in the relay, Lyles clocked the third-fastest leg (45.68s) and helped the USA clinch silver, as the team registered a time of 3:02.60.

Ahead of the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024, the USATF shared old images of the nation’s top track and field athletes, who were deemed as future stars during their U20 days. They captioned the post:

“Before they were stars, they were #USATFFutureStars 🤩 These stars got their start at U20 events – cheer them on this weekend as they rep the red, white, and blue at #WICGlasgow24!"

In a picture from 2014, Lyles can be seen competing at the Youth Olympic Trials. He went on to win the gold medal in the 200m at the 2014 Youth Olympics in Nanjing, clocking 20.80s.

Noah Lyles responded to the throwback image of himself with a 'face with peeking eyes' emoji on his Instagram story, writing:

“Oh gosh I was so skinny 🫣”

The post also included the junior days' images of Tara Davis-Woodhall, Grant Holloway, Ryan Crouser, Elle Purrier St. Pierre, and Keturah Orji.

After his sensational World Indoor Championships debut in Glasgow, Lyles will now be focusing on the Paris Olympics 2024, where he aims for a quadruple.

Noah Lyles not only aims to replicate his 2023 World Championships success by winning gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and 4X100m relay events but also wants to be a part of the 4X400m relay team in Paris.

Noah Lyles talks about his contract extension with Adidas

Silver medalist Noah Lyles poses for a photo after the Men's 4x400 Metres Relay Final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Six-time world champion Noah Lyles spoke about his contract extension with Adidas in a recent interview.

Lyles’ agency, Global Athletics and Marketing Inc., had earlier revealed that the track sensation had signed a multi-million-dollar contract with the company, which they claimed was the richest contract since Usain Bolt’s retirement.

Lyles told Citius Mag that although he wished the details of the contract were revealed, Adidas was not comfortable with the idea. He said:

“I definitely wish we were able to say how much it was, in fact, somebody made a tweet and they were doing some math off the 20 million that is assumed that Bolt made in 2017. I am not going to lie, there was a number that was very close to the real thing and I wished I could just say what it was.”

He added:

“I asked Adidas multiple times if I could speak up but as you can see, I can’t tell you.”

The contract will also include Lyles’ extensive commitments both on and off the track. It is worth noting that track and field athletes typically sign non-disclosure agreements.