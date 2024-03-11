"Spring loaded"; Happens a lot" - Fans react to Caeleb Dressel's block malfunction

Caeleb Dressel recently experienced issues with his block at the Westmont Pro Swim Series when it broke underneath his feet in the men's 50 freestyle A-final. But this incident didn't stop Dressel from winning the event as he came first at 21.84.

Dressel, one of the world's elite swimmers, recorded the fastest time and bettered his previous time of 21.99 recorded at the 2023 US Open last winter.

The official Instagram handle of SwimSwam posted a video highlighting the block malfunction and the American's eventual victory, stating:

"The Men's 50 Free A-Final at the Westmont Pro Swim started with Caeleb Dressel's block malfunctioning and ended with Caeleb Dressel...winning? What do you think?"

"This whole race was just ghetto"

"Lane 7 block is moving too. The real issue is how inaccurate the hand times were. The order of finish doesn't really line up with the times."

"It's been very fulfilling" - Caeleb Dressel

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist Dressel won the 100-meter fly on the second day of the TYR Pro Swim Series in Westmont. He recorded 51.27 seconds, his fastest swim since an eight-month hiatus from the sport.

In a candid interview with USA Swimming, Dressel, who recently became a father in February, touched on some changes in his personal and professional life. He said:

"I wouldn't have to say I had to refocus or anything like that."

Dressel also said that he felt fulfilled and wouldn't have it any other way:

"It's definitely been some changes, diaper changes, and actual life changes. But it's all been very fulfilling. I wouldn't change anything; I wouldn't have any other way."

He is also eager for the upcoming Paris Olympics. Fans are enthusiastic to see Dressel, 27, unleash his inner beast and recreate the magic of the Tokyo Games where he won five gold medals. The young swimmer became the fifth American, with the likes of the legendary Michael Phelps, to bag five gold medals in a single Olympic Games in 2021